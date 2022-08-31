Kyra Sedgwick takes fans by surprise as she joins cast of beloved series They can't wait!

Kyra Sedgwick is booked and busy! Shortly after premiering Space Oddity, which she directed and her husband Kevin Bacon starred in, she's moving on to an entirely different project.

The star announced that she would be joining the cast of a beloved show, whose characters and storyline has gripped millions of fans for over a decade.

Fans have been dying to know every little new update about the second installment of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Kyra just gave the first of many behind-the-scenes looks that viewers had been itching to see.

Though details about her character are still currently being kept under wraps, the highly-anticipated second season is already in production.

The series is based on a 2009 trilogy by author Jenny Han, and since the television adaptation first premiered just two months ago in June, its already very dedicated fan base only became larger afterwards, with the show becoming Amazon Prime Video's number one show during its premiere weekend.

Kyra took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans, sharing a video of her already appearing to be working on set.

Kyra announced the exciting news on Instagram

The clip sees her knocking a trailer's door, which has a paper with the name "Skye" written on it taped to it, and it captures Elsie Fisher – who also joined the second season's cast – opening the door.

It then pans to the mother-of-two, who is laying on a couch sporting a bright red, v-neck dress, reading the trilogy's second book, It's Not Summer Without You. She captioned the post with: "Couldn't be more excited to join the @thesummeriturnedpretty!"

The show's cast includes Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno

Fans went wild over finally getting an update on how the second season is shaping up, and wrote in the comments section: "I can't wait to see your character!" and: "Love this show! Can't wait to see you next season!!" as well as: "WOW so exciting."

The plot of the book and series is: "A multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendships."

