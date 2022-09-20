Celebrity MasterChef: Meet Melanie Blatt and her famous ex here The singer has made it to the final of the BBC cooking competition

It's been a gripping few weeks but the final of BBC's Celebrity MasterChef is almost here. Before the grand finale however, there are just a few more tasks for the cooks to complete. One star hoping to impress John Torode and Gregg Wallace enough to bag the top spot is All Saints singer, Melanie Blatt.

Melanie has wowed viewers and the judges so far with her culinary skills – but her forte was previously in the music industry. Get to know the star a bit more, including who her famous ex is, below…

Who is Melanie Blatt?

As mentioned, Melanie Blatt, 47, is best-known for being one-quarter of the nineties and noughties girl group All Saints. The pop band was very successful in their heyday and sold over 10 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Some of their biggest hits include Pure Shores, Never Ever and Black Coffee.

Melanie was a part of All Saints alongside other singers, Nicole and Natalie Appleton and Shaznay Lewis. The group ended up parting ways in 2001 due to fights between the members.

Melanie with her former partner, Stuart

Who is Melanie Blatt's ex-partner?

While working in the music industry, Melanie Blatt met her partner, Stuart Zender, also a musician. Stuart is best-known for being a bass player for the band Jamiroquai, fronted by Jay Kay.

However, Stuart has other credits to his name and has worked with big artists in the industry including Mark Ronson, Lauryn Hill, D'Angelo, and his former partner's band, All Saints.

Melanie and Stuart share daughter Lilyella

Does Melanie Blatt have children?

While Melanie and Stuart were together, they welcomed a daughter called Lilyella, she is their only child. Stuart and Melanie parted ways in 2006 but since they are mostly private about their personal life, the reasons for their split is not publicly known.

Who is joining Melanie Blatt in the Celebrity MasterChef final?

Joining Melanie in the Celebrity MasterChef final is Call the Midwife Cliff Parisi, McFly's Danny Jones and TV presenter and former model Lisa Snowdon.

