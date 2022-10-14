Ricky Gervais reveals new project during NTAs appearance with partner Jane Fallon - and we can't wait The actor appeared at the awards held in London

Ricky Gervais has said he's going to start writing a new show after the huge success of his Netflix series After Life.

The actor and writer made a rare public appearance with his partner Jane Fallon at the National Television Awards held in London on Thursday when he revealed to HELLO! and other reporters what he has in the pipeline.

Although Ricky didn't reveal the finer details of the new script, he explained backstage: "I've got to start writing a new show," adding: "But I'm loving stand-up too much, I really am. That's my new favourite thing, it is lovely."

It seems stand-up will take priority over the coming months for the Golden Globe winner as his new set kicks off next month. "I've done all the warm ups so I've got the next show ready. That show starts in November and I'll tour that for the next year, that's going on Netflix in about a year and a half."

Ricky and the cast of After Life at the NTAs

As to whether After Life could return, Ricky's adamant the comedy-drama has ended on a high. "I've never done a third series of anything before, I really loved it. It genuinely was my favourite show.

"You've got to end it on top and this is a lovely ending, genuinely. It is better that the fans vote for it because that's why you do it. I appreciate my fans more and more as I get older."

Ricky and his fellow cast members from the Netflix series including Diane Morgan, Tony Way, Tom Basden and Jo Hartley, were there to collect the National Television Award in the Comedy category.

The Netflix show won the National Television Award in the Comedy category

Speaking about their win backstage, Ricky added: "I'm embarrassed because I really didn't think we were going to win, I didn't plan we were going to win, I got up there and I didn't say anything remotely interesting or funny, I just wanted to get off, so I'm sorry about that but I really didn't think we were going to win!"

The writer then couldn't help but interject his signature humour when teasing his co-stars: "They're brilliant. I did thank them, but I shouldn't need to thank them because they got paid really well. And the hours, we finished at 4pm as well!"

