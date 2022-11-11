This fan favourite Oscar-nominated actress stars in Mammals alongside James Corden The new drama series tells the story of a Michelin-starred chef whose world implodes

Mammals, which arrived this week on Amazon Prime, is James Corden’s first scripted TV comedy in eight years.

MORE: James Corden joins The Crown star in new drama – and it looks seriously good

However, the actor and talk show host, 44, isn’t the only famous star to appear in the high anticipated new drama series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Corden joins The Crown star in new drama, Mammals

Mammals tells the story of a Michelin-starred chef who discovers secrets about his pregnant wife, causing his world to implode. The new six-part series - written by two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winning Jez Butterworth - premiered on 11 November.

The Gavin and Stacey favourite joins a stellar cast which includes The Crown star Colin Morgan - but there is also a much-loved, Oscar-nominated actress joining the line-up too. Legendary actress Sally Hawkins plays Lue, the sister of James’ character Jamie.

MORE: James Corden's major decision about LA future revealed

MORE: Ricky Gervais responds to James Corden copying his joke word for word following his apology

In the show, Jamie hunts for answers after discovering new information about his pregnant wife, Amandine (played by Melia Kreiling) with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan). This also exposes cracks in the latter’s marriage to Lue, as her husband tries increasingly to get through to her.

Sally Hawkins plays Lue in new TV series Mammals

Who is Sally Hawkins?

The much-loved British actress, 46, has an impressive stage, TV and film career under her belt. After starring in 2010’s Made In Dagenham, her role in the 2013 film Blue Jasmine saw her nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. In 2014, she starred in Paddington and then returned for Paddington 2 in 2017.

For the biggest role of her career, the 2017 film The Shape of Water, she played a mute cleaning woman which earned a nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress. The following year she revealed that she suffers from lupus, which she told The Mirror she has tried to not let affect her work.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.