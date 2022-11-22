Exclusive: Mel C reveals big hint about Spice Girls' future after Victoria Beckham reunion - watch The star spoke to HELLO! about the girl band

Melanie Chisholm – also known as Mel C – has revealed a big hint about the future of the Spice Girls following a recent reunion which included Victoria Beckham.

The singer, who shot to fame in the late nineties as Sporty Spice, was chatting to HELLO! at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards on Monday night. Here, she opened up about the viral video taken at Geri Horner's birthday which showed the singers – including Victoria but missing Melanie 'Mel B – back together once again.

WATCH: Mel C chats to HELLO! about reuniting with the Spice Girls

"Well if 30 million people are watching that!" she laughed, adding: "You know what, we are always talking about the great opportunities that we have, and we'd love to work together again so, wait and see."

Mel continued: "We did [have such a blast]. It's such a milestone, Geri [Horner] being 50, and I'm not far behind her and it was so lovely because we have so much history but we're making memories as well. It was wonderful."

Mel C spoke to HELLO! at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards

The video in question was taken by Victoria's husband David at Geri's big birthday bash which took place earlier this month. Other celebrities were in attendance at the party, including Rylan Clark, which was postponed from September in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

Meanwhile, Mel recently released her memoir, Who I Am: My Story, and the singer previously spoke about how she received support from her fellow Spice Girls upon its release.

The group last performed together on their tour in 2019

Mel told HELLO! in September: "The girls have been so supportive. I breathed a huge sigh of relief when everyone had read it and came back with positive comments.

"It was a big step for me to have the seal of approval from the people my story affected the most. I was very conscious of not telling other people's stories. This is my story, but of course the Spice Girls and my own family come into it a lot, so I was keen for them to get a good look at it before it went out into the world."

