Michael Strahan makes 'big announcement' away from GMA that sparks reaction

Michael Strahan had double reason to celebrate this week as not only did he mark his 51st birthday, but he also made a "big announcement" on Instagram.

The Good Morning America star is a beloved anchor on the morning show, but he has also built himself an impressive empire outside of his TV work that includes a clothing brand and a skincare line.

WATCH: Inside Michael Strahan's family life

In fact, his Michael Strahan Daily Defense line was only launched in September and has proved such a success at CVS, it's now also available on Amazon.

Posting a video on Instagram, Michael shared the "great news" with his fans, saying: "I've got some good news, great news, I'm excited about this news because Michael Strahan Daily Defense is now available on Amazon."

Michael then turned the camera to show off his collection of skincare products, including a hydrating face and beard wash, clear shaving lotion, post-shave balm, face and neck moisturizer, and conditioning beard oil.

Captioning the post, Michael wrote: "BIG NEWS!! Thank you all for the love and support on our launch. We are always grinding and working our tails off to make it easy and affordable for you all to take care of yourself.

"Excited to share, you can now grab Michael Strahan Daily Defense at amazon.com/michaelstrahan!"

Michael shares his 'big announcement' on Instagram

His co-star Ginger Zee was the first to react to the news, responding: "Omg congrats!" Michael's fans also chimed in, with one writing: "That's awesome, congratulations."

Another added: "I watch GMA, and I see that wonderful glow on your skin, so I know this works. Will definitely be getting some for my hubby."

Michael's collection is designed to meet the needs of the modern man with a busy, on-the-go lifestyle and represents the latest evolution of the Michael Strahan brand.

Michael demonstrates how he uses his Daily Defense line

"How you present yourself is so important," he said when the line was first announced. "If you look good, you feel good and to me, dressing is only part of it. Skin care and grooming are equally important."

He added: "Just like my suit and athleisure lines, these Michael Strahan skin products were developed out of my personal need for a quality, hassle-free skin regimen that works."

