Love Is Blind: What are SK and Raven's legal proceedings following shock split? The couple announced this week that they had parted ways

Love is Blind fans were left shocked this week when Sikiru ‘SK’ Alagbada and Raven Ross announced that they had split.

MORE: Love Is Blind's Raven Ross shares cryptic post after confirming split

It came after the couple battled cheating allegations - with several women claiming they had dated SK when he was meant to be with Raven.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Is Blind season three finale trailer

What are SK and Raven's legal proceedings following shock split?

They revealed they had called it quits in a joint announcement on Instagram on Monday. They wrote: "We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways."

Then fans noted something unusual with the next part of their statement. The pair continued: “Due to ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time."

MORE: Love is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey references 'cutie' scene for first time

MORE: Love is Blind star Cole responds to 'extended' clip of Zanab scene being released: 'Am I the villain?'

On Twitter, many viewers have shared their confusion as to why lawyers would be involved with their break-up. One person wrote: “I just wanna know why lawyers are involved with the Raven/ SK drama.” Another asked: “Raven finally announced that her and SK have officially separated aaand there are legal proceedings?!”

The former couple concluded: “Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives, and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

Raven has deleted all sign of SK from her Instagram

Viewers saw SK and Raven hit it off on the third season of the hit Netflix series. After a series of blind dates, they agreed to get engaged - however, at the altar, SK decided not to marry Raven after feeling that there were still unresolved issues between them.

However, at the reunion show - which was thought to have been filmed back in March - the couple revealed that they were still very much together and had been dating long-distance for the past year-and-a-half since the main show was shot. However, since the follow-up show aired, things turned sour between them.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.