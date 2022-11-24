Falling For Christmas: Lindsay Lohan teases next major movie role after comeback - and fans will be so excited The star is currently appearing in a new festive Netflix film

Lindsay Lohan has teased her next major movie role after returning to screens in festive Netflix film, Falling For Christmas, earlier this month.

The actress, 36, hinted that she would be keen to reprise her Cady Heron character in a reboot of 2004's Mean Girls.

Speaking on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, Lindsay said that she would be up for doing a sequel, except that it was "in Tina Fey’s hands" – referencing the iconic film's creator. She also previously posted a throwback photo from the movie to Instagram, writing: "'#tbt miss you all... sequel?"

In Falling For Christmas, the actress notably references Mean Girls with a performance of Jingle Bell Rock. She famously danced to it alongside The Plastics – Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried), and Regina George (Rachel McAdams) – during one of the film's most memorable scenes.

However, a Mean Girls follow-up seems ever more likely as more of the film's original stars have thrown their support behind it. This includes Lacey, who was asked in another edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon if she would up for returning to Gretchen's character.

Lacey Chabert revealed she would be behind a Mean Girls sequel

The actress, 40, replied: "Absolutely. I think it would be so much fun to see where these women are now and if their kids are the new Mean Girls. I would love to know what they're doing."

Lacey was also asked by the talk show host about her famous catchphrase "so fetch" and revealed fans still say it to her "everyday of my life". She recalled: "I got sick recently and was picking up a prescription and the pharmacist said, 'oh, you don't look like you look very fetch today'".

