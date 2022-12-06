The Traitors: What castle is the show filmed in? Find out if you can visit the beautiful venue

BBC One's brand new psychological series, The Traitors, is well underway and we are loving watching the contestants partake in the ultimate game of deception.

MORE: The Traitors: meet the contestants and see who has left the show and why: updates

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the show challenges 22 strangers to work out who among them are the traitors before they are "killed" off one by one. While the series has had audiences glued to the screen with its compelling premise, its also the scenery that had caught the attention of viewers. Find out where the reality programme is filmed here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tensions rise in episode four

Where is the castle in The Traitors?

The Traitors is filmed in the stunning Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. The 19th-century venue, which was built in the Scottish baronial style, boasts 100 acres of parkland on the banks of the River Alness and is located 25 miles north of Inverness.

Its heritage dates back to the 1st Duke of Sutherland, who bought Ardross in the late 1700s and built a hunting lodge on the grounds.

The castle is now owned by the McTaggart family, who acquired the estate in 1983 and began to restore the gardens and extensively renovate the venue and its estate properties. The Formal Garden, Walled Garden, shrubberies and lawns have been revived thanks to the new owners, who have planted additional specimen trees, as well as extending the woodlands.

MORE: The Traitors: viewers want this contestant to be 'murdered' next on BBC show

WOW: Strictly's Claudia Winkleman is totally unrecognisable without a fringe - photo

Speaking about filming in Scotland, Claudia said the location was "beautiful" before adding: "It felt sometimes like we were in a painting if that's not too cheesy.

The series is filmed at Ardross Castle

"On day two, we saw a double rainbow and everyone was like oh my gosh, and the crew were crying, there were baby deer, there was beautiful heather, there were ancient trees, and an ancient loch. We were all taking pictures."

Can you visit Ardross Castle?

Unfortunately, the castle is privately owned and its grounds are not open to the general public. However, it is possible to hire the venue, which is available to both corporate and private clients for weddings or work events.

The castle also organises indoor and outdoor activities, such as mountain bike hire and fly fishing on the River Alness.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.