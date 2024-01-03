David Beckham reveals damage to Cotswolds home following Storm Henk: 'Gutted'

David Beckham has revealed some of the extent of the damage caused to his Cotswolds home that was caused by Storm Henk, which saw gusts of winds across parts of the country reach up to 94mph.

In a photo shared to his Instagram Stories, the former footballer revealed that one of the trees on his property had been felled by the high winds. Although David was disappointed by the sight, he was still relieved that it was the worst damage. In his caption, he shared: "Could have been worse. Still gutted," finishing the post off with a tearful emoji.

Thankfully, the father-of-four's new chickens all survived the storm, with the star sharing a small clip of him going to feed his flock, joking: "In other news," alongside a sticker of a chicken.

The Beckhams split their time between Miami and their Cotswolds home over Christmas, with David sharing photos from inside their festivities at their £12 million home. Donning a festive Santa hat and smartly dressed in a button-up shirt, the 48-year-old football legend was all smiles as he carved the turkey for his family.

Their stunning home, a Grade II-listed farmhouse that was transformed into a sprawling mansion-like residence, was beautifully adorned with Christmas decorations, setting the perfect backdrop for their seasonal gathering.

The family's holiday cheer was evident in a clip featuring Santa Claus, shared by Victoria, which showcased the enormous Christmas tree in their barn-style mansion. Adding to the Christmas cheer, David, along with Cruz, 17, Romeo, 20, and Harper, 11, donned matching silk pyjamas and Santa hats.

They continued a family tradition by leaving out snacks for Santa's return. Matriarch Victoria Beckham captured these moments on Instagram, where she also shared a heartfelt message for Brooklyn, saying: "Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition! we love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham".

On her Instagram Stories, Victoria shared further snippets from her family's celebrations, including some festive drinks, with Victoria using a saucepan full of ice to keep their drinks chilled. "Keeping it real with a saucepan as an ice bucket," she posted alongside a heart emoji.