Dylan Dreyer recalls nerves at work in emotional message following heartbreaking death of colleague The Today Show lost a beloved member of their team this week

Dylan Dreyer joined her co-stars on Today this week in paying tribute to a much-loved member of the team, following the news of their passing.

Mark Traub, the show's stage runner, tragically died, and Dylan recalled some fond memories with him in a moving tribute.

The mother-of-three shared a photo of herself with Mark on Instagram, and wrote about how Mark had made her feel settled when she started at Today.

Admitting to being nervous at the beginning and how Mark was quick to put her at ease, she wrote: "There are some people who just bring light into the world. I remember the nerves I felt when I first started at Today Show but Mark made me feel like I belonged.

"And his infectious laugh made me feel like I was funny too! Mark, I wish I got the chance to say goodbye. You will be missed by everyone who knew you. Heaven has received an angel."

Hoda Kotb also paid tribute to Mark on her Instagram, sharing a picture of him on the set of Today.

Dylan Dreyer paid an emotional tribute to Today's late stage manager Mark Traub

She wrote: "Certain people come around once in a lifetime... mark traub was that man. He was our floor director for decades.. he made us feel loved. I hope you know how much we loved you back Mark. RIP my friend xoxo."

Savannah Guthrie also shared a poignant message. The mother-of-two wrote alongside a picture of the pair together: "This beautiful soul has left us.

Mark Traub was generous with his heart and his expertise and most of all, his delightful laugh. "He was the heart and soul of our studio for nearly 40 years. So sad that he has passed. All our love and prayers for his devoted wife, Lisa and family."

Dylan is a much-loved co-host on Today

Al Roker - who has been ill in hospital - also made sure to pay his respects to his friend and co-worker on social media. The beloved weatherman wrote alongside a photograph with Mark: "The laugh you always heard in the background for years on @todayshow was our stage manager, @mtraub2295 and when he retired, some of our spark diminished," he penned.

"Sadly, that light is gone after a long battle. Take care, Mark. You are so missed."

