The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift's Eras tour gets major update following fans' heartbreak

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Taylor Swift's big update when it comes to her Eras tour.

Not only that, the trial of Tory Lanez kicks off in LA and Elon Musk responds to being booed at a Dave Chappelle show. Check out today's Daily Lowdown podcast below...

Taylor Swift fans may be in with a chance of bagging themselves tickets to Eras tour after all. Ticketmaster have begun sending out new alerts from their Verified Fan programme, which vets prospective concertgoers for legitimacy before buying tickets, stating that a 'new window' to buy tickets would be opening soon. It comes a few weeks after many of Taylor's fans were left heartbroken when Ticketmaster's website crashed due to extremely high demand when her tour tickets first went on sale last month. Fans reported delayed waited times, over-inflated prices and many being bought by third party companies to resell. The glitch then resulted in the general sale being halted altogether. The new sale windows for verified fans will open on a city-by-city basis in the coming days.

The trial of rapper Tory Lanez over an alleged shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion has begun at a court in Los Angeles. Jurors in the court were told by the prosecutors that the pair had got into a heated argument as they drove away from a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house in 2020 before the alleged shooting then took place. The prosecutors then added that Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, then fired five rounds at Megan. Tory's lawyers stated the jury needed to keep an open mind in the case, Tory denies all the charges against him and the trial continues.

Audience members have spoken out after they booed Elon Musk offstage during his appearance at comedian Dave Chappelle's recent show in San Francisco. Elon, who is now the CEO of Twitter, joined the stand-up on stage but was met with audible boos from the large audience at the Chase Center, prompting a video of the moment to go viral online. A number of people who were present at the show told NBC News how it was more boos than they'd ever heard and was a result of the Tesla CEO firing multiple members of staff at Twitter HQ when he joined. Elon however denied the incident's severity on Twitter stating that in his view it was 90% and 10% boos.

Tina Turner has been in mourning following the loss of her son, Ronnie, and now the cause of death has been confirmed by officials. The legendary singer confirmed via Instagram last week that her younger child, whom she shared with her late ex-husband Ike Turner, had sadly died at the age of 62. The LA Country Medical Examiner has since confirmed that Ronnie had died from complications as a result of colon cancer. Tina shared the news on social media with a photo of herself with her eyes closed, writing that her son left the world far too early.

And Janet Jackson is going back on tour. The global superstar has announced that tickets for her Together Again tour will go on sale this week for a string of shows she's putting on across North America. The singer revealed the news on social media stating that she misses her fan so much and that she can't wait to see them again soon when she hits the road in spring next year. Janet's tour, which will feature rapper Ludacris as her opening act, will run from April to June 2023.

