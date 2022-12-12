The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share new trailer for their documentary

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle releasing the brand new trailer for Harry & Meghan.

Not only that, Adele gets candid about her divorce and Dua Lipa wants to work with Stormzy. Check out today's Daily Lowdown podcast below...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a new trailer for the second volume of their Netflix documentary. The royal couple can be seen discussing the time period in early 2020 when they decided to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family and decide to relocate away from the UK. In one moment, Meghan can be heard saying she was being 'fed to the wolves' while Harry can be seen discussing what he calls 'institutional gaslighting' and not being protected by the truth. The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan will land on Netflix on Thursday 15 December.

Adele has made a candid admission about her divorce while on stage at her Las Vegas concert. The Easy On Me singer took to the stage once again over the weekend for another show-stopping performance when she opened up to the crowd about her breakup from husband Simon Konecki. The star, who split from Simon in 2019, explained how she recently started having therapy again to 'top herself up every week to make sure she can give everything', adding that during divorce she would have mutliple therapy sessions each day to carry her through. Adele, who is mother to 10-year-old son Angelo, is now in a relationship with new partner, Rich Paul, who has been supporting the star from the sidelines during her Vegas residency.

Mariah Carey had a very special guest join her first official Christmas concert of the season – her daughter Monroe! The superstar brought her 11-year-old on stage with her at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, where they performed a very special duet on the classic festive hymn, Away in a Manger, to the surprise crowds, who were more than impressed with Monroe's singing. Mariah, who is also a mother to 11-year-old Moroccan, Monroe's twin, explained how 11 years ago she was blessed with the greatest gift, before introducing her daughter to the audience.

Could Dua Lipa and Stormzy be set to collaborate? The One Kiss singer told reporters at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday that she would 'love' to work with the rapper, admitting that she was a huge fan of his new album, This Is What I mean. Meanwhile, Dua's performance at the closing night at the ball came the night after Saturday's first show, which saw Coldplay, Sam Ryder and more take to the stage. HELLO! was there to see all the action and Eurovision star Sam Ryder told us all about his incredible year and new album.

Just one week after making the announcement, Little Simz has released her brand new album No Thank you. The rapper's new release is a follow-up to her hugely successful debut, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which bagged this year's mercury prize award, and once again sees the star team up with producer and industry giant Inflo. The new album is a ten-track record and is out now.

And Strictly Come Dancing is set to air its semi-final results on Monday evening as viewers eagerly await who will make it to the semi-finals. Former pros James and Ola Jordan joined HELLO!'s Insider today to discuss who they think should be in with a shot of lifting the glitterball trophy and it seems like the professional dancers think Will Mellor's time could be up. the celebrities remaining include Will, Hamza Yassin, Molly Rainford, Fleur East and Helen Skelton. Make sure you head over to HELLO!'s Youtube to watch the full interview with james and Ola.

