Catherine Zeta-Jones unveils epic home tribute to Wednesday

Catherine Zeta-Jones has received plenty of praise for her performance as Morticia Addams in Tim Burton's Wednesday, and it seems that the show has had a major impact on her home life, too. Taking to Instagram, the actress wowed fans with her epic Christmas tree, which was decorated in black and white striped bows, as well as wintery wreaths.

Making the Addams family proud, Catherine told fans, "My Christmas tree has such a Wednesday feel." Referencing Jenna Ortega's iconic quote from the show, she then added: "I'm just allergic to colour."

Looking absolutely radiant as she spoke to the camera, Catherine's love of black was also evident in her off-duty outfit. Dressed in a crew neck top, the 53-year-old swept her hair up into a stylish messy bun complete with loose hanging strands at the front. As for her makeup, Catherine appeared to go makeup-free, showcasing her natural beauty.

While giving fans a rare glimpse of her Christmas decor, many will also have noticed the over-arching black and white colour scheme which runs throughout her living room. From the geometric artwork to the pale grey sofa which featured black trims, Catherine's home decor couldn't have looked more elegant.

Catherine looked effortlessly glamorous as she gave fans a glimpse of her Christmas decor

The mum-of-two currently resides in Westchester County, New York, along with her husband Michael Douglas and their children Dylan and Carys. Architectural Digest reported that the actress bought it for £3.6million ($4.5million) in 2019, while the average New York house price is $652,012, meaning Catherine's abode is almost seven times more expensive!

The actress showed off her stunning black and white ornaments

However, surprisingly, this property is actually cheaper than the family's former mansion, which was worth a whopping £16million. But with the most amazing interiors and a 12-acre estate which has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester", the house has everything they need.

