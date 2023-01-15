Strictly's Helen Skelton sparks fan reaction with ultra-rare photo of three children The presenter shares her kids with ex-husband Richie Myler

Strictly star Helen Skelton delighted fans on Saturday with a seriously sweet photo of herself goofing around with her three children.

Taking to Instagram, the former Blue Peter presenter posted a pair of stunning black and white snapshots featuring her three adorable children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five and baby daughter, Elsie.

In the photo, Helen appeared totally carefree as she carefully balanced her brood on her back whilst lying down on the floor. The mother-of-three could be seen laughing hysterically as she relished the sweet moment.

Helen, 39, captioned her photos: "Always a pile on. Usually ends in tears. [smiling face with hearts emoji] #grateful #weekends #squad."

Helen enjoyed a wholesome moment with her children

The star's fans and friends raced to heap praise on the doting mum, with one writing: "This is so lovely!!!! You need to frame this Helen xxx," whilst a second remarked: "You're doing a great job with those three".

"A loving family bond is worth more than anything in the world. [heart eye emoji] Helen, you are a gorgeous person," gushed a third, and a fourth simply added: "Happy tears. Enjoy."

Helen's touching post comes after the Countryfile presenter penned a heartfelt tribute to her former Strictly dance partner, Gorka Marquez. Over on Instagram, the TV star shared a montage of Strictly highlights shining a light on her unforgettable experience.

Helen and Richie split in April 2022

In her lengthy caption, Helen gushed: "As the frozen Princess said LET IT GO [laughing face emoji] but before I do, I'm posting this flashback to the Strictly final for three reasons: one it's taken me this long to work out the drop box/video clip situation."

She continued: "Two: there's about to be a whole lot of Strictly tour spam that doesn't involve @gorka_marquez and I need to mark this chapter with an acknowledgement and appreciation of my wingman. Three: These are memories that make me smile and sometimes it takes a couple of weeks of hindsight to really appreciate what went down on and off the dance floor."

Concluding her emotional tribute, Helen added: "Cheers to the memories and the moments I will treasure."

