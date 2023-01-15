Jennifer Hudson is delighted as she shares happy news following renewal of her daytime show The Jennifer Hudson Show is so popular!

Jennifer Hudson show had every reason to smile this week after receiving more good news regarding her chat show.

Just after announcing that The Jennifer Hudson Show would be renewed for a second series, the star found out that the program had been nominated for an award.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one revealed that she had been put forward for the 'outstanding host in a talk or news/ information (series or special) - individual or ensemble' nomination at the NAACP Awards.

In the caption, she wrote: "Blessing after blessing !!! Thank u to the @naacpimageawards for this honor ! I’m so proud of @jenniferhudsonshow and grateful to everyone who makes it possible. Congratulations to all the other amazing nominees!"

Fans were quick to congratulate Jennifer, with one writing: "You go girl," while another wrote: "Congratulations, well deserved." A third added: "Congratulations, you've got my vote."

On Wednesday, the EGOT winner had shared the news that her show would be coming back for a second series.

Jennifer Hudson has been nominated in the NAACP Awards

She said in a statement: "Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career. We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level. I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another. I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two!"

The Jennifer Hudson Show reaches 5.2million viewers a week on average and was the only new program nominated for a 2022 People’s Choice Award in the Daytime Talk Show category.

Jennifer Hudson is having a great start to 2023

During the show’s freshman season, Jennifer was also honored as one of People Magazine's 'People of the Year' and one of Glamour's 'Women of the Year.'

The series features daily celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations and music.

The news of Jennifer's renewed talk show followed just a day after she presented the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. The star looked incredible dressed in a gold gown, and was inundated with compliments for her fashion choice.

