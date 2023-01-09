Howie Mandel takes over on The Kelly Clarkson Show ahead of new AGT The America's Got Talent host is switching between NBC shows

Howie Mandel has proven himself to be a capable host and comedian over his years in the business, although no one expected him to take on the mantle for this particular show.

Beside his regular gig as a judge on America's Got Talent, which is currently airing its All Stars season, the Canadian icon is switching to host another NBC show.

It was revealed that Howie would be guest hosting the upcoming episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, airing the same day as the new AGT All Stars installment.

While it was not revealed why host Kelly Clarkson is away from the studio during the episode, it definitely looks to be a family affair this Monday.

Joining Howie as guests will be his fellow AGT star, host Terry Crews, who opens up more about his trademark muscular physique and finding the humor in it.

The second guest is Howie's own daughter, Jackelyn "Jackie" Schultz, who will be playing some games on the air with the duo.

Howie will be hosting the new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show

"TODAY it's all in the family! Don't miss guest host @HowieMandel, @TerryCrews and @jackelynshultz today on Kelly!" the post sharing the news stated.

Fans were left concerned once again about Kelly, especially seeing a cardboard cut-out of hers in the picture was seemingly the only sign of her from the episode.

Some theorized that the episode was filmed when she was still sick as one commented: "Where is our Femme Fatale of a host??" and another hysterically reacted to the cut-out writing: "The Kelly Stand-in."

Others reacted excitedly with a slew of heart emojis and one even added: "OMG yay!! Bring it on," while another simply said: "Sweet!"

He will be appearing on AGT the same night

Howie and Terry recently made their return to TV with the new season of AGT, featuring several contestants from past seasons Stateside and around the globe competing for the All Star title, with Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell also joining Howie on the panel.

