Missing actor Julian Sands' brother speaks out: 'I know in my heart that he has gone' Julian went missing during a hike almost two weeks ago

It has been nearly two weeks since British actor Julian Sands was last seen before going mountaineering on a Californian mountain range, and his brother Nick has since spoken out to say that he thinks his brother has passed away.

Speaking to a local Yorkshire newspaper, The Craven Herald, Nick said: "He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he has gone. However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong."

He added: "Julian liked to say, 'I have never had a holiday but I do rest occasionally' – well he’s resting now in a place he would truly approve of."

Julian went missing on a hiking trip

Julian's family released a statement thanking everyone involved for their help, which read: "Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home.

"We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support."

Another hiker, 75, was discovered by search and rescue after being lost on the same mountain as Julian, and was taken to hospital with leg and weather-related injuries.

Julian hasn't been seen in almost two weeks

San Bernardino's County Sheriff department told the BBC that there have been 14 emergency calls in the mountain range due to weather conditions, warning hikers to stay away from the area. In a statement, they said: "It is extremely dangerous and even experienced hikers are getting in trouble… We continue to search by helicopter and drones when the weather permits."

