Why Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire keeps out of spotlight

Happy Valley actress Sarah Lancashire is on everyone's mind at the moment due to her phenomenal performance in the show's third season.

But fans of the show may have noticed that while the Sergeant Catherine Cawood actress is the star of their social feeds, she does her best to keep out of the spotlight when she's not on the screen.

Speaking in a 2018 interview with The Telegraph, the Last Tango in Halifax and Julia star gave a rare insight into how she feels about her popularity, and why she tries her best to avoid public attention.

"I wasn't comfortable with it then," the 58-year-old said thinking back to her early career successes, "And I'm still not comfortable with it now", she admitted.

In the interview Sarah reminisced about the first time she was recognised in public following her debut appearance as barmaid Raquel Watts in Coronation Street back in 1991.

Sarah has been impressing on our screens for 30 years

"I was on the concourse at Manchester Piccadilly station," the Oldham-born actress detailed: "And I heard someone shouting my name."

The shy actress immediately realised she was not a fan of her celebrity status: "It was horrific, absolutely horrific," she continued. "It felt like this total violation."

Thankfully, the BAFTA award-winning actress has worked out how to cope with her aversion to being in the public eye. "I just ignore it," she revealed in the same 2018 interview.

Beyond the odd red carpet appearance the actress tries to avoid attention

"I've learnt that it's possible to be as anonymous as you want. It's a choice, and I've become very, very good at being anonymous."

Recently, Sarah opened up about why she has shunned opportunities to move to the US in preference of staying with her family.

The actress lives with her famous partner TV Producer husband Peter Salmon and their blended family in a private London home. The couple got married in 2001.

