Blake Lively is taking on a high-profile new film role — and she's ready for her closeup.

As news broke on Thursday of her casting in the much-anticipated book adaptation It Ends With Us, the famously blonde actress traded in her signature tresses for something darker.

As revealed on her Instagram, Blake has swapped her trademark golden locks in favor of chocolate brown waves, falling onto her shoulder in styled curls.

She topped off her new 'do with a bold red lip while showing some skin in a see-through netted top.

The A Simple Favor star has been relatively low-key on social media ever since announcing that she and husband Ryan Reynolds were expecting their fourth child together.

Blake is next set to star in It Ends With Us, the movie based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling 2016 novel of the same name, which experienced a massive resurgence on TikTok in early 2022.

Blake debuted a sultrier new brunette look

The book is loosely based on the relationship between her parents and tells the story of the complicated dynamic between characters Lily and Ryle.

Colleen announced the news of the casting with a video on her Instagram, revealing that Blake had been cast in the role of Lily.

"Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively. Blake Lively, y'all! She's my dream Lily," she gushed, adding that Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni will both direct and star as Ryle in the book-to-film adaptation.

"And when I first met Justin Baldoni, who is directing the film for It Ends With Us, I immediately wanted him to be Ryle," she continued. "I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character. And the good news is that he's going to be Ryle."

Colleen announced that Blake and Justin Baldoni will star in the book-to-film adaptation

Colleen concluded: "I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life. And I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen."

