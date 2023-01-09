Blake Lively shows off cheeky pregnancy fashion hack as her clothes don't zip-up The actress made the best of the situation, and still looked fabulous

After three pregnancies and a fourth more underway, Blake Lively is quite the adept dresser when it comes to dressing up her bump.

A high-heel and fashion aficionado, the star has never let her growing bump deter her from getting glammed up, even when her clothes don't fit quite right!

For her latest outing, she got candid about making even the clothes that don't zip up work for her, ensuring that one way or another, she put on a great look.

Blake took to Instagram as the weekend came to a close to reveal her most recent cheeky hack to fix a wardrobe malfunction caused by her pregnancy.

She shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of her latest fabulous ensemble, revealing that when neither a skirt she wanted to wear zipped up and another dress didn't either, she put two and two together and crafted a look out of both of the too small items.

"When the back of your skirt won't zip and the front of your dress won't button, wear both," she wrote in a photo in which she appeared showing off her make-shift outfit, which she assembled out of a button-down midi dress, only buttoning the top button and letting the sides fall around her bump, the dress conveniently covering the back of a presumably unzipped black velvet skirt which just graced her ankles.

The star looked fabulous despite the small sizing blip

The soon to be mother-of-four truly made it work, and looked chic as ever accessorizing with a pearl necklace and, quite impressively, a pair of Manolo Blahnik's iconic Hangisi heels in a coral shade.

"Who says two wrongs don't make a right??" she further joked, adding to the background of her Instagram Story Madonna's 1984 song Dress You Up from her unforgettable Like a Virgin album.

Of course Blake looked glamorous as ever when announcing her pregnancy

Blake announced she was expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds on 15 September, arriving at an event in New York City showcasing her bump for the first time donning a mini sequin dress.

The couple are already parents to three girls, James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three.

