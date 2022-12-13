Blake Lively suffers hair disaster during family outing with husband Ryan Reynolds The A Simple Favor actress definitely still looked good, though

Blake Lively's sense of personal style is often quite untouchable, as the star manages a seamless blend of comfort with chic on all occasions.

Such was the case on her latest outing with her husband Ryan Reynolds to the New York City Ballet, also accompanied by Ryan's brother Terry, her half-sister Robyn, among others.

While she shared a snapshot of herself enjoying her time at the show, it was the photograph that came immediately after that expressed her ire.

She posted a picture of herself on her Instagram Stories smiling for a group shot, although her hair had definitely seen better days.

Swept up to one side, it had matted up and developed a life of its own, giving her a severe case of bed-head, and Blake definitely noticed.

"How did not one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today?" she wrote alongside the picture, mentioning Terry, Robyn, and also Ryan.

Blake bemoaned the fact that no one pointed out her hair had gone astray

This isn't the first comical instance of the Gossip Girl star calling out her husband for a fashion related snapshot, however, also making an appearance with a recent festive post.

Ryan shared a picture of the couple posing with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in a room with festive decoration and lots of joy.

"We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria," he'd written.

While he wore a Pelé sweater, a nod to the legendary Brazilian football player who was in the hospital at the time, pregnant Blake was dressed in her Christmas PJs.

The actress also called out her husband for cropping out her shoes

However, she later pointed out to Ryan that in an effort to get more of the space, he cut out her favorite part of her outfit – her shoes.

"My. Shoes." she simply commented on the photo with an annoyed expression, showing on her Instagram Stories later the holographic high tops she wore that really struck a chord with her fans.

