Piers Morgan celebrates as he announces major new interview Piers is known for his no-nonsense approach

It's a big day for Piers Morgan.

The TV star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce he will be interviewing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his 100th day in office.

WATCH: Jack Whitehall makes cheeky dig at Piers Morgan live on show

Loading the player...

Piers shares a poster ahead of the meeting, which will air on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

He told his followers: "BREAKING: On his 100th day in office tomorrow, I will be sitting down with Prime Minister @rishisunakmp at No10 Downing Street for a wide-ranging exclusive interview. #PMandPM @piersmorganuncensored."

Piers shared news of his big interview on social media

Fans were very quick to react – some praising Piers for securing the interview and others suggesting questions for the PM. In reference to Piers's no-nonsense interviewing style, one follower joked: "He's one brave man!!!"

READ: Piers Morgan's Twitter response to Harry & Meghan docuseries goes viral

WOW: 12 GMB hosts' unbelievable weddings: Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard & more

The news comes just weeks after Piers announced on social media that he had “become a father again”.

The dad-of-four recently became a 'father' again

The Uncensored presenter, 57, is a proud father to sons Spencer, 29, Stanley, 25, Albert, 21, who he shares with his ex-wife Marion Shalloe, and also 11-year-old daughter Elise, who he shares with his wife Celia Walden.

MORE: Piers Morgan's lavish UK homes always divide fans – see inside

SEE: Piers Morgan shares stunning wedding photo – and wait 'til you see the bride's dress

Last month, however, the TalkTV star shared a photograph of himself holding up two Burmese kittens, looking casual in a relaxed polo shirt and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Piers with his daughter Elise

He added a playful caption that caused a stir amongst his two million Instagram followers. "BREAKING NEWS: I’ve become a father again. Meet Dennis (named after @officialdennisbergkamp)," wrote Piers, before adding that 'Thierry' was also on the cards for the other kitten's name.

"They’re a Burmese brother and sister, 10 weeks old, and like their father, adorable," the presenter joked, later adding: "UPDATE: After intensive negotiations, and a suggestion from @jessicalemariepires, the female kitten has been named Bobby after the great @robert_pires07."

The TV star with his three sons

Among the first to comment on the post was Piers's eldest son Spencer, who joked: "There goes more of the inheritance. Fuming."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.