Ben Affleck becomes a meme for 'bored' expression at Grammy's - see the best ones The Gone Girl actor has become a meme once again

The Grammy Awards took place on Sunday evening, bringing together the music industry's most talented stars for a night of big wins, surprising cameos and show-stopping red carpet looks.

Every year the awards show provides some meme-worthy moments and the 2023 ceremony was no different! Thanks to his somewhat "bored" facial expression, Ben Affleck found his face plastered all over Twitter on the night.

The actor attended the event with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who looked incredible in her navy and silver crystal-embellished gown - but it may have been her husband who stole the show. The newlyweds were seated near the front of the stage, allowing viewers to get a good look at the couple's interactions and Ben's less-than-impressed facial expressions.

Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call. pic.twitter.com/V2eZZ14qos — jennifer (@themissjenn) February 6, 2023

One moment that attracted much attention was when Ben was captured wearing a blank expression and looking around the room while JLO danced in her seat to Stevie Wonder's hit track, 'Higher Ground'.

Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tpRxT3x4ZJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

Posting the clip on Twitter, one person wrote: "However bad of a day you're having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now."

Another tweeted: "Why does Ben Affleck always look like he's ten minutes away from crying during a much-needed smoke break."

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

The Gone Girl star inspired another meme when Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson performed their musical tribute, during which Ben looked rather unamused.

Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/dIyoRN0AcJ — Bianca Teixeira (@TheBiancaT) February 6, 2023

"Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin," read one tweet, while another person wrote: "I'm crying why does ben affleck look like he'd rather die than be there."

A third person wrote: "Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife #Grammys2023."

why does Ben Affleck always look like he's 10 minutes away from crying during a much needed smoke break pic.twitter.com/5bauDvP80a — CT jones (@zoectjones) February 6, 2023

This isn't the first time Ben has become a meme. His 'Sad Affleck' meme originated back in 2016 from an interview he gave alongside Henry Cavill for their film Batman v Superman. The short clip was edited with the addition of Simon and Garfunkel's 'Sound of Silence' played in the background, while the camera zoomed in on his face.

you know he’s still thinking about Dunkin pic.twitter.com/4rEawtWmvM — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 6, 2023

He became a meme once again in 2020 when he was pictured struggling to carry his Dunkin' Donuts coffee order.

