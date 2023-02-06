Loose Women star Kaye Adams 'quits Twitter' in surprising update

Loose Women panellist, Kaye Adams, shocked fans on Monday after she announced her decision to leave Twitter.

Taking to the social media platform, the Scottish presenter penned: "So after 12 years, I have made the decision to leave @Twitter. I am only on season two of #HappyValley and I just can't risk it."

Fans and friends raced to weigh in on Kaye's tongue-in-cheek post, with one writing: "I’m on season two too. I am desperately trying to avoid any spoilers so far I’ve done it!!" while a second agreed: "See you when you are all caught up. It's a helluva ride".

"It's for the best. This is a series that should not be spoiled! See you when touchable caught up!!" remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Lol, I'd definitely stay off twitter for the next couple of days, avoid listening to the radio and keep earplugs in too!"

Kaye updated her followers

Whilst Kaye has yet to delete her official Twitter page, it seems the panellist is taking a brief social media hiatus following the final episode of Sally Wainwright's immensely popular crime drama, Happy Valley.

Kaye's relatable update comes after the 60-year-old opened up about her worrying three-year health battle.

The star detailed her hearing loss

Speaking on the Boots Taboo Talk podcast, Kaye explained how her hearing loss made her feel like she "wasn't functioning" and led her to question if she could carry on with her career.

Speaking of when her hearing first became an issue, Kaye said: "My kids were very impatient with me, I'd ask them to repeat things and they'd get very irritated.

Kaye appeared on Strictly Come Dancing

"It started to get to me, I felt like a bit of a joke, I wasn't hearing properly but I wasn't getting it looked at and it was because of vanity because there's a negative connotation with age."

She went on to say: "I just wasn't functioning. One day I was hosting a conference and there was a Q&A and the audience member had a mic, but I couldn't hear him. I felt really vulnerable, I wondered 'Am I going to be able to do this anymore?'"

