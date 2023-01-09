5 This Morning stars' difficult marriage splits: Fern Britton, Rylan Clark & more Phillip Schofield and Vanessa Feltz have also discussed their breakups

While Holly Willoughby has praised her husband Dan Baldwin for his support and Ruth Langsford and Eammon Holmes' marriage remains strong, not all of their This Morning co-stars have been as lucky in love.

Fern Britton has spoken honestly about her public breakup with Phil Vickery, and, with the support of his wife Steph, Phillip Schofield announced he was gay live on This Morning in 2020. Take a look at some of the current and former This Morning stars' candid comments on their relationship breakdowns…

Fern Britton

Fern Britton and her ex Phil Vickery met on the set of Ready Steady Cook before tying the knot in the spring of 2000. However, they announced they had split "after more than 20 happy years together" in January 2020.

Explaining the reason for their separation, she said on Good Morning Britain: "My mum died and my father died and unfortunately Phil and I fell apart."

Fern and Phil split in 2020

"We had a wonderful time. We were the best of friends. And I miss that friendship," she also admitted to Weekend Magazine. "There comes a point when the children are substantially off your hands and you look at each other and wonder where you're going to go from here.

"I took a long time to make my decision yet I have faith that it's going to be alright."

They are parents to 18-year-old daughter Winnie, while Fern is also a mother to twin sons Jack and Harry and a daughter Grace from her first marriage to Clive Jones.

Vanessa Feltz

Vanessa and her fiance Ben Ofoedu got engaged in 2006

Vanessa Feltz may be happily engaged to her fiancé Ben Ofoedu after he popped the question back in 2006, but the BBC Radio 2 host was previously married to Michael Kurer from 1985 to 2000. The former couple welcomed Allegra and Saskia, but their relationship ended following his infidelity.

Opening up about the heartbreaking split, she said on This Morning: "My husband had left and I had no idea why. I just didn’t understand what was going on at all and then I had a call from a journalist and the message was left on the answerphone.

"I walked into the kitchen with my two little girls, played the answerphone message and the message was, 'We are aware that your husband is having an affair, please call me back.'"

Rylan Clark

Rylan admitted he "wasn't good" following his split with Dan

Rylan Clark and his husband Dan Neal got engaged in 2014 before tying the knot the following year. But in June 2021, he released a statement that read: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair.

"I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

The It Takes Two host had stepped down from his BBC Radio 2 show for four months in a bid to work on his marriage. After confirming their split, he confided in presenter Lorraine Kelly, admitting: "I wasn’t good, I’m not going to lie."

Phillip Schofield

Phillip revealed he has not discussed divorce with his wife Steph

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe had been married for 27 years and welcomed daughters Molly and Ruby before he bravely announced that he was gay in February 2020. However, the former couple "have not discussed divorce", admitted Phillip, who continues to wear his wedding band.

When asked about his ring on his podcast How To Wow in October 2020, he told Chris Evans: "That is a very good question, Chris. I don't know. Because I am still married to Steph.

"It is not in my nature to hurt people and so I have to reconcile myself with the fact that I have done that. Indeed I have done that and I tried very hard not to. I also say, is it possible to come out and not hurt your wife? No of course it isn't. My greatest concern is that she is okay."

Josie Gibson

Josie and her ex Terry split months after welcoming their son

While she hasn't been through a divorce, Josie Gibson has spoken candidly about breaking up with the father of her son Reggie-James. Josie and her ex Terry met over twenty years ago through family friends and they welcomed their baby boy in September 2018.

She revealed their relationship ended months later on New Year's Eve when she moved out of their shared home.

"I never wanted to be a single mother, obviously, but there are things you can't let go. So I hope I will smash life as a single mummy. Lots of other women do it," she told new! Magazine.

"He's got OCD and just after Christmas, he went mad about too many of my shoes being in the hallway. So I kicked off and said, 'Well, we'll go then!' and he went, 'Alright!' and bagged up our stuff."

