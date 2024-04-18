The Apprentice 2024 winner revealed: Did Rachel and Phil win Alan Sugar’s investment?

The Apprentice is over for another year, and the winner has been revealed! After a gripping finale, it emerged that Rachel Woolford was selected to be Lord Alan Sugar’s new business partner, taking home the incredible £250,000 investment for their business.

Speaking about the win, Rachel promised she wouldn't let Lord Sugar "down" while fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, also had their say. Taking to the social media platform, one person wrote: "THE RIGHTFUL WINNER OF THE APPRENTICE 2024!! YESS RACHEL," while another person added: “I felt throughout this whole episode that it was so edited for Phil to win. Felt that for the last few episodes but so glad Rachel won the show.” Do you think that Lord Sugar made the right choice?

The episode, which was in turn hilarious and tense, saw the return of the rest of the competitors as they helped Phil and Rachel create an ad campaign for their businesses and pitch their idea. Fans were delighted to see the return of the contestants who left the show early on, including Phil’s fellow pie man Paul Bowen, and fitness coach Sam Saadet. While Phil's business was the extension of a family-owned pie company, Rachel's was to open a branch of boutique gyms in the north of England.

© FreemantleMedia Ltd The pair made the final

The penultimate episode previously left viewers in shock after Alan fired Flo Edwards and Tre Lowe, despite them being the favourites to win the competition. He also fired Dr Paul Midha after trying to broker a deal for 50 per cent of Paul’s current, successful dentist business, when Paul wanted Alan's investment to open a second location.

Phil and Rachel in the boardroom

Viewers of the series were initially shocked to learn that Phil had ultimately made it to the final despite being on the losing team for almost every task throughout the show.

Taking to Twitter/X to discuss, one person wrote: “Phil lost 9 tasks,came with a picture book,parents business and he might actually win,” while another person added: “I am untethered and my rage knows no bounds at Phil getting through to the final.”

© FreemantleMedia Ltd Flo in The Apprentice

A third person added: “If Phil wins The Apprentice tonight after losing that many tasks it’ll be completely outrageous. If I was any of those other candidates in that top 5 I’d be fuming.” Phil has poked fun at the criticism on TikTok, and replied cheerfully to comments on his latest videos. After one person commente: “But seriously HOW?????” He replied: “Simple, don’t get fired,” with the hands making a love heart emoji.