Amy Robach's grown-up daughter is taking after famous mom in more than one way - details Ava McIntosh is now 20 years old

Amy Robach's daughter Ava is taking after her mom in several adorable ways.

It turns out the 20-year-old, who recently shared an insight into her and her sister's relationship with their former step-brother Nathaniel Shue following their mother's estrangement from his father, shares both her mother's style and her mom's artistic interests.

See the emotional reel Amy's former step-son posted after his family's difficult year in the video below.

WATCH: Nathaniel Shue's emotional new year's video

Loading the player...

In 2021, Ava's similar interests were perfectly encapsulated in a selfie posted by the former GMA host on Instagram. It showed her and her elder daughter twinning in matching facemasks, joggers and trainers while celebrating Ava's acceptance into the prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Continuing her focus on entering a career in the entertainment industry, in February 2023 Ava took to Instagram herself to reveal she was pursuing a career in music. Through a post on the social media site the young talent announced that her debut record is set to be released soon.

She also revealed the name of her upcoming work: A Place To Come Home To. "The ball is rolling," she said of the incoming record in the post's caption, adding: "It's on its way, thanks to a village of friends (and The Village, HA)."

Amy gave birth to her lookalike daughter Ava in 2002

This was a reference to Greenwich Village, the downtown New York City neighborhood where Ava has often been seen practicing her craft through performing at some of its iconic jazz bars such as The Bitter End. In fact, in her caption the aspiring singer went on to credit the aforementioned music venue as the place which marked "the beginning" of her career, endearingly stating: "There's no greater place on the planet."

DISCOVER: Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes getting a new TV show together following departure from GMA3?

The 21-year-old first teased she was working on an album when she shared a photo of herself on her Instagram stories from a recording studio. "Anyone want to shoot my album cover on 35mm?" she wrote at the time.

Ava's interest in the arts mimics her mother's successful entertainment career

Ava is the elder of Amy's two daughters from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh. Amy and Ava's father were together from 1996 and 2009, and the following year she married her now estranged husband Andrew Shue.

Ava's sister Annalise is 16 years old, and although she likes to keep a lower profile than her sister, she has been seen like Ava to also share her mother's style in some rare photos shared by her proud mom in the past.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.