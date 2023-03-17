5 upcoming Pedro Pascal TV shows and films to get excited about Need some more Pedro Pascal recommendations?

After The Last of Us and The Mandalorian season three, it’s fair to say that we’re all in a bit of a Pedro Pascal obsession right now! However, after all of the Hot Sauce interviews, Oberyn Martell clips and SNL footage has been thoroughly viewed, what else can we see Pedro in? Never fear, if you feel like you’ve watched everything that the star has done, he has plenty of projects in the pipeline. Check them out here…

Tropico

Starring Spider-Man’s Willem Defoe and Homeland’s Morena Baccarin, this upcoming psychological thriller follows a man hired to spy on a businessman, Mark (played by Pedro), in Brazil - when things take a turn when he falls both for Mark’s wife Lucia and her identical twin sister, Lea.

WATCH: In the meantime, check out some excellent Pedro content from SNL BTS

Loading the player...

The project will be directed by Giada Colagrande, who told Deadline: "[The] atmospheric screenplay is an exotic thriller in the best traditions of the noir genre and I also couldn’t be more excited to work with such an accomplished group of actors."

The Uninvited

Starring the likes of Rufus Sewell, Elizabeth Reaser and Walter Goggins, this comedy of errors follows a party that gets interrupted by - you guessed it - an uninvited guest, leading to chaos and "deep reckonings". Sign us up!

What are you most looking forward to seeing Pedro star in?

Freaky Tales

According to Deadline, the new film, inspired by director Ryan Fleck’s experience growing up, is set to follow four interconnected stories while set in Oakland in 1987, and also stars The Outsider’s Ben Mendelsohn and Euphoria star Angus Cloud.

My Dentist’s Murder Trial

The upcoming HBO series teams up two reluctant father figures - AKA Pedro and Stranger Things’ David Harbour - as it follows a mild-mannered dentist accused of murdering the husband of the woman he had been having an affair with. Pedro is set to play the dentist, Dr Gilberto Nunez.

Pedro will star alongside David Harbour

RELATED: Jordan Gray shares supportive messages from transgender youth ahead of return to stage – exclusive

TRENDING NOW: Gwen Stefani shares 'incredible' news as fans rush to congratulate her

Strange Way of Lie

Starring alongside Ethan Hawke, Strange Way of Life is a short LGBTQ western movie which follows Silva, who rides to visit his friend Sheriff Jake after 25 years for mysterious reasons. Directed by Pedro Almodóvar, he told IndieWire of the project: "I don’t know what it will be like except that it will be mine." The film is thought to be out by 2023, so stay tuned!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.