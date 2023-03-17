Redemption: Meet the cast of the new ITV drama – including this Derry Girls star The six-part crime drama has an incredible cast

Redemption is landing on ITV1 – and it might just become your latest obsession. Featuring a stellar cast that includes a few familiar faces, the six-part crime drama follows Liverpool-based DI Colette Cunningham after she learns that her estranged daughter Kate has taken her own life.

Full of twists and turns, Colette is suddenly thrown into the deep end as she learns more about her daughter's mysterious life in Dublin, and is appointed the guardian of Kate's teenage children Cara and Liam, whom she never knew existed. Curious about who her daughter became, as well as the strange final month of her life, Colette sets out to uncover the truth behind her daughter's death, but of course, nothing's ever as it seems. Looking to add some movies to your must-watch list too? Click the video below to see what films are coming out in 2023...

Meet the cast of ITV's Redemption

Paula Malcolmson

Wondering where you've seen Paula Malcolmson before? Fans of the Hunger Games trilogy will remember the actress for her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen's mother. The Hollywood star has also appeared in the popular TV series Ray Donovan, in which she played the titular character's wife, Abby, from series one to five.

Paula Malcomson plays DI Colette Cunningham

Abby Fitz

Taking on the role of Cara Lockley – the daughter of Kate Cunningham (aka Stacey Lockley) – is actress Abby Fitz. According to IMDB, the TV star has been acting since the age of four and she's also appeared in numerous adverts. In 2020 Abby landed a role in the supernatural horror film The Cellar alongside Elisha Cuthbert and Eoin Macken.

Abby Fitz stars as Cara Lockley

Siobhán McSweeney

While little has been revealed about her role, Derry Girls alum Siobhán McSweeney will also star in Redemption. Famed for her hilarious portrayal of Sister Michael in the hit comedy series, Siobhán has also become well known for hosting Channel 4's reality competition, The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Siobhán McSweeney portrays Jane Connolly

Evan O'Connor

Evan O'Connor portrays Kate's son Liam, who also happens to be the grandson of DI Colette Cunningham. Among his credits, the young actor has most famously appeared in Dating Amber.

Evan O'Connor takes on the role of Liam Lockley

Moe Dunford

Moe Dunford portrays Eoin Molony in Redemption. Best known for his roles in Vikings and Patrick's Day, you might also recognise him from The Tudors, Game of Thrones and Dublin Murders.

Moe Dunford portrays Eoin Molony

