Shirley Ballas' son Mark announces heartbreaking decision about future on Dancing with the Stars

Mark Ballas, son of Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, made his grand return to Dancing with the Stars the previous season.

After a six season drought, he made a comeback in the most recent 31st season, going on to win it all with TikTok star and celebrity partner Charli D'Amelio.

However, the pro dancer made a big announcement concerning his future on the show during a March 12 stop in Las Vegas for the Dancing with the Stars Tour.

Mark revealed that he would be officially retiring from the Disney Plus show after having been on since season five in 2007.

Not only will he be retiring from the show, the 36-year-old also will be stepping away from professional dance in the same capacity.

Speaking to an emotional audience, he stated: "I've done 20 seasons now. I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans—you guys are the best fans."

Mark has appeared on 20 seasons of Dancing with the Stars

Mark also shared that his family was in the audience, including his Strictly judge mom and his dad Corky, who is also a professional dancer, alongside his singer-songwriter wife BC Jean.

"I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance."

Mark is one of the more successful pros on the show, having won three times over his 20 season run, having reigned supreme with Kristi Yamaguchi in season six and again with Shawn Johnson in season 8 before returning to the top with Charli.

His parents were in the audience as he announced his retirement

He is the latest of the stars of the long-running competition to announce their retirement following fellow pro Cheryl Burke and head judge Len Goodman while season 31 was airing.

