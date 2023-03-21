Savannah Guthrie's real reason for absence on Today revealed The Today star was absent on Monday's show along with Hoda Kotb

Savannah Guthrie was noticeably missing from the Today Show on Monday 20 March, along with her co-star Hoda Kotb.

Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones stepped into their seats on the famous NBC news desk, with the pair explaining that Savannah was on "assignment".

Now, more details as to why the journalist was away from the program have been revealed - and it involves an interview about a chilling subject - which can be watched in the video below.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's chilling interview which saw her step away from Today on Monday

Savannah did an exclusive interview with Abigail Zwerner, who was shot by one of her six-year-old students in January, who spoke out for the first time about the incident.

In preview footage shared by Today ahead of the interview - which will air at 7.30am ET on Tuesday - Abigail told Savannah that she was "doing okay" but that recovery had been "challenging".

In the caption, the show wrote: "EXCLUSIVE: Abigail Zwerner, the first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her students, is speaking for the first time to TODAY’s @savannahguthie about what happened that day, and how she’s doing now. Tune into The Today Show Tuesday morning at 7:30amET for the full interview."

Savannah Guthrie with her Today co-stars Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

Savannah is no stranger to hard-hitting interviews and has spoken to a vast range of subjects over her decade-plus career as a broadcast journalist.

Away from work, the star enjoys nothing more than spending time at home with her loved ones. Savannah is married to Michael Feldman, and the couple are parents to eight-year-old daughter Vale and six-year-old son Charles.

Savannah has been incredibly open about her journey to parenthood in the past too, having undergone IVF to welcome her youngest, who she refers to as her "medical miracle".

Savannah Guthrie is a well-respected journalist

"Because we are older, it was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with," she explained to Health magazine.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said. "But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

