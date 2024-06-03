BBC Breakfast star Sally Nugent misses show after sharing devastating statement

BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent was missing from the hugely popular morning show on Monday morning after sharing a heartbreaking tribute to her close friend, Rob Burrow, who very sadly passed away aged 41 on Sunday. Sally, who usually presents the show from Monday to Wednesday, was replaced by Sarah Campbell, who starred alongside her co-host Jon Jay.

The TV personality, who was one of the first to share Rob’s journey with motor neurone disease and campiagn to raise awareness for the terrible illness, shared a series of photos of Rob and his family, including a snap of herself hugging his daughter, Macy, writing: “Shoot for the moon. Land in the stars @rob7lindsey xxx.”

WATCH: Rob Burrow Talks MD Diagnosis On BBC Breakfast

The post referred to Rob’s own tribute to his wife and three children, which she included in the post.

Her followers responded quickly, with one writing: “Honestly, you were one of my first thoughts! Thank you for helping the family highlight this cruel disease. Love to all the family and Rest in Peace Rob.” Another person added: “Thought of you when I heard the sad news you brought so much awareness to mind and worked so amazingly with Rob and his family. I hope you’re ok! I’m sure there will be a tearful segment on Rob on the BBC news in the morning tomorrow.”

© Instagram Sally Nugent shared a series of memories

A third person added: “Heartbreaking, your work and friendship you developed with him and his family has been incredible. Thoughts with you all.”

Rob’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes, including Prince William and Princess Kate, who said in a statement: "He taught us 'in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream'. Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy.”

Sally Nugent with Rob Burrows' daughter

The former rugby star’s club, Leeds Rhinos, released a statement confirming the sad news, which read: “Rob inspired the entire country with his brave battle against motor neurone disease since his diagnosis in December 2019. He passed away peacefully at Pinderfield's Hospital near his home surrounded by his loving family after becoming ill earlier this week.

“Burrow played his entire career with Leeds Rhinos and won every honour with the club as part of their golden generation. A hard-working and dedicated player, his fearless performances made him one of the most respected players in the Rhinos ranks.

© Getty Rob death was announced on Sunday

“On behalf of the Burrow family, we would like to thank the staff at Pindersfield Hospital for their compassion and caring for Rob in his final days. Fittingly, as a tribute to the incredible work done by Rob, the groundbreaking of the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital on Monday will go ahead as planned at Rob's request. At this time, we would ask that everyone respect the privacy of the Burrow family.”

© Getty Rob with his wife Lindsey

The MND Association wrote: “We're deeply saddened to learn of the death of our patron Rob Burrow CBE. Since his MND diagnosis in 2019, Rob has played a vital role in raising awareness and money to support our work. We will be forever grateful. Our thoughts are with Rob's family, friends and fans.”