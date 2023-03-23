Chicago Fire fans concerned for Stella Kidd after emotional episode amid Severide's exit Taylor Kinney has left his role as Kelly Severide in the show

Chicago Fire fans took to social media to share their concern for Miranda Rae Mayo's character, Stella Kidd, during Wednesday night's episode following the departure of Lieutenant Kelly Severide, played by Taylor Kinney.

In the emotional episode, Stella could be seen struggling following her husband leaving to complete training in Alabama and one moment saw her glance at a photo of him on her desk. One fan wrote on Twitter: "Stella looking at their wedding photo on Severide's desk and missing him! #Stellaride #ChicagoFire."

A second was also heartbroken, tweeting: "Her tears are pulling at my heart. Stella needs her husband back now #Stellaride #ChicagoFire." A third said: "Stella wants to bring him home because she can't handle this well just like the rest of us honey #ChicagoFire," while a fourth wrote: "Aww Stella misses Severide so much. #ChicagoFire."

Elsewhere in the episode, Stella and her colleagues, Gallo and Carver, were called to an emergency which puts them in the middle of a gang war. The team weren't aware of the dangers before heading to the scene, and Stella ended up face-to-face with a gunman.

Stella and Kelly are a fan-favorite couple on the show

As for Taylor Kinney, it's not yet known when the actor will return to Chicago Fire to reprise his role as Kelly Severide, but it has been reported that his leave of absence is temporary. In February, it was revealed by Deadline that the star was leaving the NBC franchise to deal with an undisclosed personal matter. Taylor has not commented on the news himself.

Earlier in the season, Kelly's exit was written into the storyline. In the episode 'Damage Control', Stella was seen in their apartment alone before leaving for work.

Taylor Kinney has departed the show

The episode then cut to Firehouse 51 and Captain Van Meter walked into Deputy Chief Commissioner Wallace Boden's office where they exchanged tense words about Kelly's departure.

"I want to explain," says Van Meter to which Boden replies: "Why you took my squad Lieutenant out of commission on a day's notice?"

Van Meter then added: "A last-minute opening like this is the opportunity of a lifetime for Severide. After seeing him hunt down that EV charger evidence last month I couldn't think of a better man."

