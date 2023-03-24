The Daily Lowdown: Beyoncé's big career move revealed

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Beyoncé's big career move and Selena Gomez speaking out about Hailey Bieber's onling "bullying".

Not only that, but Ed Sheeran officially drops the first single from his new album. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Selena Gomez has spoken out against the bullying aimed at Hailey Bieber online in recent weeks. The Lose you to Love Me singer shared a statement on her Instagram Story telling her fans that Hailey had reached out to Selena personally informing her of the death threats and hateful negativity she had been receiving.

Selena added that bullying is not what she stands for and that no one should have to experience hate. The singer finished the statement by insisting that she always advocated for kindness and wants to abuse targeted at Hailey, who is married to Selena's ex Justin Bieber, to stop. Hailey began receiving negative attention mostly on TikTok in recent weeks after fans began comparing the two celebrities.

MORE: Meet the full cast of Love is Blind season four

MORE: Ed Sheeran breaks down in tears in heartbreaking documentary trailer

Beyonce and Adidas have mutually agreed to part ways. The global superstar and the sports brand have collaborated a number of times in recent years for Bey's IVY Park athleisure brand which was launched in 2018. But now, according to the hollywood reporter, there have been major creative differences between Beyonce's brand and Adidas that have caused a number of setbacks. Beyonce, who is set to kick off her huge Renaissance world tour in May, is now thought to be reclaiming her brand and maintaining creative freedom of Ivy Park.

Rihanna was forced to call authorities after a man allegedly turned up to her property asking for her hand in marriage. The man, who has not been identified, traveled to Los Angeles from South Carolina and showed up at the singer's Beverley hills home according to TMZ. The Rude Boy hitmaker, who is expecting her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky, ordered her security team to call the police who arrested the man at the scene. Rihanna has not commented publicly on the ordeal.

Ed Sheeran has officially dropped the first single from his upcoming album, Subtract. The track is called Eye Closed and Ed shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram along with the music video, take a listen. The emotional song has been described as very personal and meaningful to the award-winning artist after Ed opened up about how he struggled in recent months due to the loss of his friend and SBTV founder Jamal Edwards and his wife Cherry's tumour diagnosis.

Ed also told his fans that the album is a perfect representation of where he is right now and that he wants listeners to connect with Eyes Closed the way he does. Subtract is due for release on 5 May.

And Snoop Dogg has said he's up for performing at King Charles' Coronation. The rapper, who has been enjoying his time in the UK this week for a string of shows, told The Sun in an interview that he would be keen to perform at the historical event should he be asked. Snoop said he was "down" for the gig before saying he wanted to "make it happen."

It comes after a number of other artists were thought to be invited to perform including Sir Elton John and Adele, but this has not been confirmed by officials. The coronation is taking place on 6 May and a special concert will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle on 7 May.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.