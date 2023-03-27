NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen to undergo major transformation following finale

NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is set to make a huge transformation to his appearance following the season finale of the long-running CBS series - and fans will be devastated.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he will be chopping off his signature blonde locks in favor of a shorter trim.

WATCH: Inside The Real-life Partners Of The Cast Of NCIS

Loading the player...

"Yes, I'm going to cut [my hair]. I'm going to cut it short," he told Parade at the season 14 wrap party earlier this month. "Have you seen the last six months? It's gotten shorter and shorter and shorter. I know fans are very emotionally invested in that hair, but I'm going to cut it."

Luckily, fans still have a few weeks left of seeing Eric with his usual hairstyle in the lead up to the final episode in May.

Eric will be cutting his hair short after the series ends

The show's finale will air in two parts, with the first episode airing on May 14 and the second on May 21. The last episode will be followed by a one-hour special farewell, titled A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, which is set to be hosted by Kevin Frazier, who is known for co-hosting Entertainment Tonight.

MORE: NCIS' Eric Christian Olsen's wife cradles baby bump in joyful photo - but it's not what you think!

MORE: NCIS star Mark Harmon has a very famous niece

It will feature old and new interviews with the cast members and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from the last 14 years.

Cutting his hair isn't the only plan Eric has for when the series ends as the star has already lined up his next project.

The 45-year-old will be an executive producer on the CBS reboot of the 1980s TV series Matlock.

The NCIS: LA cast attended the wrap party in March

He revealed the news on his Instagram page back in February, sharing a photo of an article that announced the news. The caption read: "So overwhelmed with excitement to be partnering with these creative superstars. Jennie, Joanna, Sierra, Bethany, Kathy, Kat, Anna, Meagen, John, our partners at @cbstvstudios and @cbstv LFG!!!!"

Hollywood actress Kathy Bates stars in the title role as septuagenarian lawyer Madeline who rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm, where she "uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within," according to the logline.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.