Christina Hall's kitchen inside $12m family home undergoes major change - and it looks so different

Christina Hall has shared an update on the renovations taking place at her $12 million Newport Beach home – and it's certainly a work in progress.

The former Flip or Flop star has made some stunning changes already, including remodeling her sons', Hudson, three, and Braydon, seven, shared bedroom – and the latest room that's getting a makeover is her kitchen. Christina took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to reveal the space's very different look. Instead of pristine worktops and an immaculately decorated space, the room is now covered with blue tape, protective plastic covering, and lots of tools.

The vision is certainly there though, and Christina appears to be happy with the progress as she captioned the image: "Slowly… But surely…"

A new center island appears to have been built to fill the space but at the moment it is unfinished, and all the mismatched wood can still be seen. The backsplash behind where the stove will be is covered in tape and paper, with only a large black extractor fan cooker hood on show.

Earlier this month, Christina vented her frustrations over having no kitchen, which you can see in the video below.

The home was purchased by Christina and her husband Josh Hall in 2022. "Celebrating and settling in," she captioned her Instagram post in June that year, as she shared how they "made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this is off market".



Christina is mom to three kids: she shares Hudson with her ex, Ant Anstead, and Brayden and daughter Taylor, 12, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. She married Josh in 2022. They moved from Dana Point back to Newport Beach last year to settle into a "long-term family home".

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view,” the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram in April 2022. "We still LOVE the view, but among other things, we don't love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids' school. Back to Newport we go. Near school, friends and work.” The family also has a beautiful Nashville farmhouse, which she purchased in late 2021.

© Instagram Christina and Joshua live with her three children

The Christina on the Coast star recently spoke to People about dealing with criticism and negativity on social media regarding her personal and family life. She opened up about how naysayers have come after her for her frequent marriages (she's been married three times) and her decision to make her children an active part of her social presence.

"I allow myself a little time to be upset," the 39-year-old stated to the publication, although she said the one person consistently in her corner was Joshua. "And usually the things that upset me are when people make direct statements about things they have no idea about. Sometimes that'll really irritate me and then I'll talk to [my husband Joshua] about it."

She continued: "The thing is, people already have a preconceived notion in their head. You could literally show them the truth and they could still be like, no, that's not the truth. "I think the older I get, the less I care. I'm approaching 40 in a few months and what I've heard is, in your forties, you're the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

