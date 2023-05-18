Christina Hall's unreal property portfolio past and present revealed

Flip or Flop star Christina currently owns two stunning family homes with her three children and husband Joshua

Christina Hall, 39, is best known for Flip or Flop, her hit HGTV property show, and so it will come as no surprise to learn that she has the most amazing personal portfolio of homes.

The star is a mom to three children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven and three-year-old Hudson. The eldest two are with her first husband Tarek El Moussa and the youngest is from her marriage to Ant Anstead, whom she separated from in 2020. Christina is now married to Joshua Hall, and they have two family homes together.

WATCH: Christina reveals her struggles amid renovation

Keep reading to discover Christina's impressive properties past and present…

Christina Hall's Tennessee home with Joshua Hall

Christina snapped up the home in 2021 for a cool $ 2.5 million, and true to form she's added her signature style throughout to make it extra special.

WATCH: Christina gives home tour - and wow

Speaking to People magazine, Christina revealed why the location appealed to her. "Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice. Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land,” the mom-of-three said.

Christina Hall's Newport Beach home with Joshua Hall

The star also has an impressive $12 million Newport Beach home that she's busy making changes at.

Christina is remodeling her kitchen

Currently the kitchen is a building site, hopefully ready to be unveiled soon and Christina has already transformed her sons' bedroom at the house.

MORE: Flip or Flop's Christina Hall talks custody battle in tearful message about difficult family memories

Sharing a short video of the makeover, Christina wrote: "Boys room coming along," followed by a heart emoji. The room has floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that lead out to a private balcony and the boys have their own beds with their names above them. There are three framed quotes on one of the walls, one of which reads: "Brothers Make The Best Friends." How sweet!

Christina Hall shared a glimpse of her jaw-dropping pool

The outdoor space is a real highlight of the estate with its picture-perfect pool and a spacious patio.

The couple have said that this property ticked all their boxes and it is believed to become their main place of residence once the works are complete.

Christina Hall's former home with Ant Anstead

© Photo: Instagram Christina's former home was very beautiful

The Christina on the Coast star used to live in a four-bedroom farmhouse with her ex Ant before they split. The impeccably designed pad had an open-plan living space with a huge kitchen island and a beautifully styled lounge area with an Instagram-worthy couch.

SEE: Christina Hall delivers 'magical' update with her husband and children by her side

© Photo: Instagram Check out the star's former home

The couple also had a walk-in pantry and walk-in wardrobe at the luxury abode.

Christina Hall's former home with Tarek El Moussa

The former couple spent two years renovating their California mansion, pouring $1.5 million into the property before they parted ways and sold it.

© Photo: Getty Images Christina and Tarek used to work together too

The five-bed home had a rustic exterior and an ultra-modern interior with luxurious features like a sweeping staircase, a unique outdoor pool and a home movie theater.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.