Flip or Flop's Christina Hall is summer-ready in a strapless top as she poses with her 'two’ husbands

TV star Christina Hall of Christina on the Coast and in the Country embraced the summer spirit in a recent Instagram story.
The charismatic host posed in a chic strapless top alongside her husband, Josh Hall, and her 'work husband,' James Bender, a producer on her show.
James humorously refers to himself as Christina's 'work husband' in his Instagram bio, a testament to their close professional relationship.
Meanwhile, Josh has been married to Christina for two joyous years. In a recent post celebrating their anniversary, he made a playful joke about their relationship's duration.
"‘How long will this one last?’" Josh quipped, accompanying a carousel of photos of himself and Christina sharing tender moments. He cheekily tagged the location of the post as “Good Vibes Only.”
His jest seems to reference the public's reactions to Christina's previous marriages to Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa.
Fortunately, a host of supportive fans rallied around the couple. “Sometimes you have to kiss a couple of frogs before you find your Prince,” one Instagram user wrote.
“Christina looks so happy which is so nice to see. You can see the change in her. She is glowing. You seem like an amazing down-to-earth couple,” another follower added. “Third time’s the charm. Congratulations,” chimed in another.
A particularly vocal fan addressed those casting negativity in the comments, stating, “Looking happy, kids! Best wishes for a lifetime of happiness! Only those unhappy with themselves will be negative."
For those who need a catch-up, Christina and Josh first met at a real estate conference while she was still married to Ant Anstead. They reconnected following her split from Ant and officially wed in September 2022.
In a candid interview with People, Christina opened up about the backlash she sometimes encounters.
She said: "I have a great life and I can't be focused on pleasing everyone." She added, "I think the older I get, the less I care.
“I'm approaching 40 in a few months and what I've heard is, in your forties, you're the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."
Christina also revealed that she sometimes feels affected by negative comments, especially when people pass judgment on situations they know little about.
“In such instances, she finds solace in confiding in her husband, Josh. "I allow myself a little time to be upset... Sometimes that'll really irritate me and then I'll talk to [my husband] Josh about it."
