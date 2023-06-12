The Daily Lowdown: Kanye West celebrates birthday with daughter North

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode we're discussing Sir Elton John's final show, Kanye West's birthday plans with North and Jodie Comer's amazing Tony award. Listen to today's episode below...

Arnold Schwarzenegger has reflected on a box office bomb that left him hiding from everyone for a week. His movie Last Action Hero was released back in 1993 and was a flop, and the Terminator star admitted that he found it embarrassing and that he didn’t want to see anyone for a week. He said his mother-in-law told him to move forward from the low point.

Elton John has performed his last ever show in the UK ahead of Glastonbury on Sunday - and said an emotional farewell during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. While performing, Elton revealed that he had done 315 shows on tour, and was finally wrapping up his last-ever performances in England. Sir Elton, who turned 76 back in March, will be making his Glastonbury debut later this year, and has teased that there will be some surprise guests. We can’t wait!

Kanye West has celebrated his 46th birthday with a birthday bash in Los Angeles which was attended by his nine-year-old daughter, North West. During the party, the rapper was filmed performing his single Off the Grid, while little North filmed him in action. Kanye’s new wife, Bianca Censori, was also in attendance and spent time with her new stepdaughter.

A huge congrats are in order for Jodie Comer, who won the Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Play for her role in the hit show Prima Facie. The Killing Eve star who previously won an Olivier award for the role, beat the likes of Jessica Chasten and Audra McDonald for the accolade and said that the play had been her greatest honour. In the play, Jodie plays a criminal defence lawyer named Tessa whose views on the law change after she is attacked.

Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayah has very sadly passed away aged 52. The star played the laundromat manager Dennis Markowski in the hit series and died after suffering a heart attack at his family home in Michigan. His family confirmed the sad news and added that he gave back to the community in countless ways, and was a kind, sensitive, intelligent and gifted soul.

