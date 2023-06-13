The Daily Lowdown: Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals she felt 'undervalued' in Little Mix

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode we're talking about former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealing she felt "undervalued" while in the band, and Harry Styles stopping his recent gig to help a fan.

Not only that, Miley Cyrus is apparently in talks to headline the Superbowl and fans are going crazy. Listen to today's episode below...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said she felt 'undervalued' when she was in Little Mix. The singer, who is about to release her debut solo single, told Vogue Online that having a "predominantly white" fanbase at times made her feel "frustration and sadness" and that it took her a while to understand why she felt undervalued, despite earning the same money as her bandmates. Leigh-Anne added that it wasn't until a concert in Brazil nine years into the band's career where fans where chanting her name did she feel noticed. Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne is set to release Don't Say Love on Friday and the star has been teasing the track on social media. We think it's going to be the song of the summer!

Harry Styles is still on the road for his ongoing Love On Tour shows but the singer was forced to halt a recent gig at Slane Castle in Ireland when a fan fell over. The former One Direction star stopped the show mid-performance to alert people as to what was going on when an audience member was seemingly having some trouble. Harry addressed the female fan directly asking if she was okay before instructing others around her to give her some space and water. The grammy-winner then made sure she was not in need of medical assistance before continuing on with the show. Meanwhile, Harry's shows are heading to London from Tuesday where he will be perofrming four sold out concerts at Wembley stadium.

Speaking of Harry Styles, it's been previously reported that the Watermelon Sugar singer was high on the list to headline the 2024 Superbowl Half Time Show, but now there's a new favourite as Miley Cyrus is apparently in talks to perform at the iconic sports event next year. If Miley does take to the Superbowl stage it'll come a year after Rihanna's headline-worthy show in Arizona. While Miley hasn’t confirmed the news, fans are already going crazy and sharing their thoughts on what her setlist would be. We would love this to happen!

Paul McCartney has said that AI has enabled him to create a "final" Beatles song which will be released later this year. The legendary musician has used artificial intelligence to bring together vocals from the late John Lennon in an old demo track to create a new and complete version of the song. Paul told BBC Radio Four's Today programme that although he found the prospect "scary", he claimed it's exciting and that using AI in music is the future.

And tributes are pouring in for Hollywood star Treat Williams after the actor died from a motorcycle accident. Representatives for the star confirmed that the 71-year-old was killed on Monday when a car cut him off while making a turn on a road in Vermont. Treat's agent, Barry McPherson, described the star as the nicest guy and so talented in a statement released to US outlet, People shortly after the accident. Treat was known for many roles throughout his career including in film titles such as The Late Shift, A Streetcar Named Desire, Prince of the City and more.