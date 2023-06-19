BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent screams with surprise live on air as guest 'causes chaos' in studio

Sally and her co-host Jon welcomed BGT winner Viggo Venn onto the show

BBC Breakfast was thrown into chaos on Monday morning as hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay welcomed Britain's Got Talent winner Viggo Venn onto the show.

Viggo made a lively entrance into the studio, performing his signature dance to Daft Punk's One More Time in a hi-vis vest.

© BBC Sally jumped as Viggo appeared from behind the sofa

After skipping around the corner of the studio, he made his way to the iconic red sofa, ducking behind the two presenters before finally popping up and throwing confetti in the air.

Sally was rather shocked by the sudden move and let out a scream. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent screams with surprise live on air as guest 'causes chaos'

"Oh, I'm definitely awake now. Wow," Sally said, before Jon asked Viggo if he'd had a double espresso before coming on the programme.

Jon attempted to interview the Norwegian comedian, asking if he was shocked by his big win, but Viggo was keen to show off more of his dance moves and ripped off his trousers to reveal even more hi-vis.

© BBC Viggo Venn joined Sally and Jon on the red sofa

He then joined Sally and Jon in the middle of the sofa, sitting in between the two hosts before breaking into dance a few more times.

The show's official Twitter account shared a video of Viggo's entrance, writing in the caption: "Britain's Got Talent winner Viggo Venn has caused chaos on #BBCBreakfast this morning. He certainly made an entrance when he joined Sally & Jon."

Viewers were quick to react to the amusing interview, with one person writing: "Certainly woke me up this morning. Sally's face was a picture," while another added: "I think there is some invasion of personal space on @BBCBreakfast. The presenters look well awkward right now. Ha ha! #BBCBreakfast."

© BBC Viggo caused chaos in the BBC Breakfast studio

Viggo, 34, is about to embark on a tour around the UK for his debut show, British Comedian, after being crowned 2023's BGT winner at the Hammersmith Apollo earlier this month.

His big win sparked some backlash amongst some members of the public who were unhappy with the result and complained to Ofcom.

Discussing his victory during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine, he said: "It's not my fault I won, it was the British public.

© Getty Jon and Sally host the programme from Monday to Wednesdsay

"I was kind of hoping I didn't win because it is so embarrassing. The British public has a ridiculous sense of humour."

While Viggo's appearance on BBC Breakfast is sure to make headlines, the show has been in the news recently after viewers noticed an on-air blunder during last Thursday's programme.

Charlie Stayt was caught reading a newspaper while his co-host Naga Munchetty was interviewing a guest via video link.

© BBC Naga gave Charlie a nudge while he read a newspaper

During the interview, the camera was fixed on a split shot of Naga and guest Victoria Butler-Cole, but in a technical blunder cut to both presenters on the sofa.

Attempting to alert her co-star that he was on camera, Naga nudged him with her leg and viewers were quick to pick up on the moment.

One person tweeted: "Not so sneaky kick Naga [laughing face emoji]," while another added: "Charlie getting booted by Naga for reading the paper."