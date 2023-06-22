Dylan Dreyer leaves Today in New York again as viewers wish her luck - where has she gone?

Another day another exciting adventure for Dylan Dreyer who doesn't seem able to stay in one place for very long.

The Today host continued her jet-setting career on Thursday when she revealed to her fans that she'd left the US for the UK - however it wasn't smooth sailing.

Dylan took to Instagram to give a glimpse into her hectic travel plans and confessed she almost didn't make it in time for her segment on the show.

Alongside a flashback video of her last 15 hours which included her on the golfing green, boarding a plane and arriving in London, she wrote: "15 hours ago I was on the golf course at @tpcriverhighlands for the @travelerschamp pro-am and I made it to the banks of the River Thames in Richmond to join @todayshow.

"I missed my first hit by just minutes!! Everything was going so smoothly until my flight was delayed 2 and a half hours. #soclose! #notimetochangefromtheplane."

Fans commented: "Wow! You are really on the go. Be safe and be careful," and, "damn those annoying flight delays Dylan," while others praised her adding: "But you definitely don’t need to. Natural Beauty," and, "You fix up really well."

It feels like a lifetime ago that Dylan was in Studio 1A in New York with her Today co-stars as she's been traveling for work.

She'd only just returned from Hawaii when she went to compete at the golf tournament in Connecticut, only to leave swiftly for the UK.

Dylan appeared to have a brief reunion with her children - she shares Rusty, one, Oliver, three, and Calvin, six, with her husband, Brian Fichera - at the sporting event.

But now, she's with her Today family in London to take on another assignment. The mom-of-three also offered up some exciting news about a project away from Today too.

In the middle of her travels, she took to social media to reveal her NBC show, Earth Odyssey, has a new partnership and new episodes too. "I’m so excited to announce we’ve partnered with @brookfieldzoo for new episodes of @nbcearthodyssey which begin airing this weekend on @nbc @themoreyouknow," she wrote about the live action, half-hour television program in which she takes viewers on exotic journeys around the globe.

"I spent some time with really awesome animals and spoke with an expert to bring you even more cool fun facts! Hope you’ll tune in this weekend."

Dylan adores working on the travel show which was launched in 2019. Earlier this year, she gave viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what they can expect from the new episodes - and it certainly looks like plenty of fun.

