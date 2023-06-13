Dylan Dreyer leaves Today studios in move that will make you envious - see sun-soaked photo

The NBC star has jetted off on an adventure far away from New York City

Dylan Dreyer is incredibly adventurous, which is just as well given her jet-setting job on the Today Show!

The NBC star never sits still for long, and has set out on assignment to a dream-like location ahead of Tuesday's show.

Leaving the New York City studios behind for Hawaii, Dylan looked happy and relaxed as she posed on a balcony wearing a garland, with a clear blue sea view and palm trees behind her. In the caption, Dylan wrote: "50 was worth the wait! Hello Hawaii!"

The '50' referred to her previous post, where she had teased an upcoming trip, telling her followers that it would mean it was her 50th state visit.

"Started a quick, rough compilation of when I’ve been to each state. 49 states are on the list…heading towards #50 today!! More to come…" she wrote.

The Today team are non-stop with their work trips right now, with Savannah Guthrie having just returned to New York City from Paris, where she was there to promote the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be hosted in the French capital.

Upon her return on Monday, Savannah received a warm welcome from her co-host Hoda Kotb, who admitted that she wasn't entirely sure that the 51-year-old was happy to be back.

"Welcome back," she told Savannah, but then light-heartedly added: "There was an office pool on whether you were coming back or not!"

The 58-year-old then continued by admitting jokily: "I don't know if I would!" "It's difficult," Savannah then said, although she quickly added: "But knowing that we're going back for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, it's going to be spectacular."

The well-loved journalist then returned to reporting on the morning's news. Dylan's trip to Hawaii will mean her being away from her young family for a few days.

The NBC star is a doting mom to sons Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and one-year-old Rusty, who she shares with husband Brian Fichera. The young family live in a two-bedroom apartment in New York City, and fans often praise Dylan for her relatable, down-to-earth social media posts, giving an insight into raising three young boys in a typical NYC abode.

They often spend their weekends down by the coast, at their vacation property, complete with a pool and sea views. Dylan often shares photos from their second home, most recently when they went down there to celebrate Mother's Day in May, where they spent the celebratory day on the beach.

The star often invites her family onto the Today Show too, and last month her oldest son made an appearance to talk about a health issue he had been recently diagnosed with. Calvin had been in pain for several months before being diagnosed with celiac disease.

The little boy described his symptoms to be a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain." The mom-of-three mentioned that he'd frequently ask to be excused from the dinner table, and he responded that it was because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch."

The family have since changed their diets and completely cut out gluten. Calvin revealed that now he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."

