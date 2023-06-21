Dylan Dreyer 'so excited' as she makes announcement about project away from Today

Dylan Dreyer delivered some big career news on Wednesday and her fans are delighted.

The popular Today host has her hands full juggling her role on the morning show and her hectic life as a mom to her three boys.

But she still manages to have time for another project, her NBC show, Earth Odyssey, and now she's revealed she has a new partnership and new episodes too.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer surprise on-air ahead of family celebration

Taking to Instagram, Dylan shared an update on the live action, half-hour television program in which she takes viewers on exotic journeys around the globe. "I’m so excited to announce we’ve partnered with @brookfieldzoo for new episodes of @nbcearthodyssey which begin airing this weekend on @nbc @themoreyouknow," she wrote.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer has a change to her role on Today Show as she supports co-star

MORE: Dylan Dreyer looks stunning in stylish mini dress in new photo

"I spent some time with really awesome animals and spoke with an expert to bring you even more cool fun facts! Hope you’ll tune in this weekend."

Fans of the show were as thrilled as Dylan as they commented: "We watch every week," and, "We watch your show every Saturday. We love it and it is educational."Dylan adores working on the travel show and which was launched in 2019.

Earlier this year, she gave viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what they can expect from the new episodes - and it certainly looks like plenty of fun.

© Instagram/Dylan Dreyer Dylan is a doting mom to three young sons

"I've had quite the day filming @nbcearthodyssey," she wrote on the post from April. "I’ve been kissed by binturong, photobombed by a giraffe, fed a tamandua, held a parakeet, and met a baby sloth. You’re not going to want to miss these episodes … airing in June on @nbc @themoreyouknow (not shown: big wet fishy kiss from a 500 lb grey seal)."

Dylan's job takes her to some amazing places

Dylan works incredibly hard and is blessed to travel the globe for her job, but she also adores being with her family in New York.

She and her husband, Brian Fichera, are proud parents to their three chilren, Calvin, six, Oliver, three and one-year-old, Rusty. While it may be hectic, Dylan and Brian wouldn't change a thing about their happy life together.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! last year, she opened up about her children and her husband. "I wish I had started having kids sooner," she said. "Because I really love everything about kids.

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

© Getty Images Dylan loves working on Today

Surprisingly, Dylan and Brian weren't always sure they wanted children. "We didn't think we wanted kids at all," Dylan, 41, told HELLO!. "We were living in New York City, traveling whenever we wanted to, doing whatever we wanted, and then suddenly it sort of came to us both. We were like 'let's have kids'. Both of us obviously love it."

Although when it comes to plans for baby number four, Dylan is pretty sure they won't have any more. "I think I've maxed out now," she said with a chuckle.

Read more HELLO! US stories here