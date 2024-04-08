The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce makes history with new album

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Beyonce making history with her new country album. Not only that, find out more about Tom Holland's next role and what Emily Maitlis really thinks of Scoop.

Beyonce had the world reaching for their cowboy boots following the release of Cowboy Carter, which has already become the singer's 8th number one album and is a huge social media hit.

However, she's also making history! According to the Official Charts Company, she just become the first Black artist to nab a No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with a country record, PLUS the first artist to top both the U.K.’s singles and albums charts with country music.

Cardi B excited fans this weekend as she revealed that she's preparing to release new music.

Taking to Instagram stories, the singer wrote: "6 years ago I released my first album and it broke so many records! 6 years later I'm preparing to drop the next one this year". She also listed the awards that Invasion Of Privacy scooped up after its release on April 6, 2018.

Fans don't have much to go on, as she also admitted: "It's so different from what everyone is expecting and I'm sooo excited. Love you guys and thank you for the support!" Well, time will tell!

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's divorce made headlines this weekend after it was announced on Friday, but the decision was a long time coming, it seems.

According to reports, Isla reached out to a Baroness Fiona Shackleton two years ago, who charges £550 per hour and dealt with Sir Paul McCartney's £24million split from Heather Mills.

A source told The Sun: "Isla has known for some time the marriage was over, and after some difficult conversations with Sacha, made the decision to consult a divorce lawyer. This was back in early summer, 2022. Fiona Shackleton was recommended by mutual contacts, and Isla was put in touch with an associate at the office. It was also suggested she seek out a lawyer in the US, where the couple have a home. Fiona is an incredible lawyer, and utterly fearsome in both reputation and ability."

They also added that the pair tried to keep things as amicable as possible for the sake of their children.

Tom Holland sent theatre fans into a frenzy when it was announced that he would return to the West End stage as a title role in Romeo and Juliet, causing tickets for the show to sell out in just two hours.

But, not fans have a chance to see him again! The Mirror quoted a source saying: “Romeo & Juliet will head to Broadway after its London run, with details to be announced in due course. While director Jamie Lloyd has made a name for his minimalist adaptations of classic texts, the headline grabber for what is essentially yet another production of Romeo & Juliet is undoubtedly its leading man.”

Tom's career started on stage when he played the title role for Billy Elliott the Musical as a boy, and we wonder if he ever expected quite the excitement surrounding his return!

Emily Maitlis – the real-life journalist who sat across from Prince Andrew – has broken her silence on Scoop.

The 53-year-old, who is currently working on an Amazon series about the groundbreaking interview, noted that she was "very excited" about the Netflix film but has yet to watch it.

Speaking to Deadline, Emily explained: "I've left them very much to do their own thing because I think the last thing they want is me peeking around the edges offering my [views]. It says it's based on a fictional account, so I think it goes into different places and it does different things [to the Amazon series]."

Emily interviewed Prince Andrew on 16 November 2019 about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Newsnight, and in the Netflix version, she is played by The Crown and Sex Education star Gillian Anderson. Scoop is available to stream now - have you watched it yet?

