Robin Roberts leaves GMA studios behind for 'something even better' – and look who she's with

The ABC News anchor and Rock'n Robin Productions founder is thrilled about her new adventure

Robin Roberts has several new projects up her sleeve, although she couldn't bear to contain her excitement for her latest, taking her far away from home.

The Good Morning America anchor, 62, revealed that she had taken off for Berlin, Germany, where she would be reporting on the Special Olympic World Games.

She shared one of her signature morning messages from the European capital, delivering her prayer for the day alongside her Glam Fam.

However, the part of her segment usually dedicated to "Sweet Amber" with a buzzer in her voice was replaced with an appearance by Amber herself, a very rare sight for her fans.

Her partner of 18 years was by her side in Berlin, chiming in and standing by her side, embracing Robin, who captioned her video with: "Good morning!

MORE: Robin Roberts wows in mini skirt as she jets off with GMA co-star to second home for magical weekend

"I always dreamed of being the host of the Olympic Games. God had something even better in mind…being host of #SpecialOlympicWorldGames.

© Instagram The GMA star was joined by Amber on her trip to Berlin

"#GlamFam and I are enjoying our time here in Berlin and would love to hear what you are most grateful for on this #ThankfulThursday."

READ: Robin Roberts, Anderson Cooper, Gio Benitez: the LGBTQ TV anchors leading the charge

Her co-anchor and close friend Gio Benitez commented: "Have so much fun!!" while one of her fans wrote: "Good morning Robin, have a great day, enjoy the special Olympics!"

© Instagram Robin loves getting some travel time added to her work schedule

Another also said: "Oh so awesome. Thank you @RobinRoberts for sharing!!! Have a fabulous time with the crew and Amber!!! Stay safe."

MORE: Robin Roberts apologizes to GMA viewers following challenging return to show

Robin and Amber balance time together while also spending time in their different homes, with the former spending a majority of her time at her apartment in New York City to be closer to work.

© Instagram The couple divide their time between an apartment in NYC and a home in Connecticut

Meanwhile, Amber lives at their country home in Connecticut, where Robin heads to on weekends. In her 2014 book, Everybody's Got Something, she even wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

MORE: Robin Roberts will leave Good Morning America in 2023 temporarily for very special reasonShe

She did head off on vacation earlier in the month with Amber and her GMA co-hosts Gio and Sam Champion to Turks and Caicos, plus their respective spouses Tommy DiDario and Rubem Robierb respectively, all after a Taylor Swift concert at the Met Life Stadium in New Jersey.

© Instagram The 'Travel Squad' all posing together on their vacation

Robin was forced to leave the group early, though, jetting off to the Apple Park in Cupertino, California for the launch of the Apple Vision Pro.

After her trip, she wrote: "Much appreciated break started with fabu time at @taylorswift concert….then our happy place, Key West…followed by trip with #travelsquad to #turksandcaicos.

MORE: Who is the ABC star taking over Robin Roberts' hosting duties on GMA? Meet Linsey Davis

"Thank you @tommydidario for arranging as our hosts @theshoreclubtc. Spectacular in every way imaginable! Back to reality as I have to leave everyone day early for work assignment on the west coast. Not sad vacay is over, glad and blessed it happened!" Check out a glimpse of it in the video below.

WATCH: GMA hosts Robin Roberts, Sam Champion, and Gio Benitez enjoy a weekend vacation together with their families

Gio responded: "We sure are missing you, but we are smiling from cheek to cheek thinking about the past few days together. See you back at homebase, my friend!"