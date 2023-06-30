The Daily Lowdown: fans saying same thing about Olivia Rodrigo's new single Vampire

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Dolly Parton's upcoming album, Travis Barker's grand jury outcome regarding the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, and the release of Olivia Rodrigo's new single, Vampire.

Not only that, but we discuss the controversy surrounding Colleen Ballinger, and the very exciting news for former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt!

Listen to today's episode below...

Dolly Parton sweetly revealed that she has dedicated her upcoming album to her husband, Carl Dean, after explaining that he never liked country music! Chatting on Absolute Radio breakfast, the country western sensation explained that Carl always prefers to play rock songs. Her new album Rockstar will include her take on classics like Stairway to Heaven and Purple Rain, and she has collaborated with the likes of Elton Jones and Stevie Nicks for the album. We can’t wait to hear it!

© Getty Dolly opened up about her upcoming album

It has been confirmed that Travis Scott will not be facing charges for the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, where a crowd crush killed 10 people aged between nine and 27 and injured thousands more. A Texas grand jury determined that the rapper was not criminally responsible, and declined criminal charges against him and five others. In a news conference, the district attorney said that tragedy isn’t always a crime. She added that the decision will have no impact on the civil lawsuits.

Fans are loving Olivia Rodrigo’s new song Vampire! The lead single from her upcoming album Guts was released on 30 June, and the singer said that she got to express feelings of rage on the track. Fans have been loving the new single, with one person tweeting that the Deja Vu star had done it again, while another one called it Perfection. Have you checked it out yet?

© Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo The singer's comeback single is titled 'Vampire'

YouTube sensation Colleen Ballinger, who is famous for her alter-ego Miranda Sings, has come under fire after being accused of grooming teenage fans. Colleen released a new apology video titled “hi,” where she denied the allegations and beyond through a ten-minute song performed with a ukulele. Her apology video has since gone viral, with viewers having a somewhat mixed reaction to the song. What do you think?

© Getty Colleen Ballinger aka Miranda Sings performs onstage during Shoebox's 29th Birthday Celebration hosted by Rob Riggle at The Improv on June 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California

And finally, a huge congratulations is in order to Scarlett Moffatt and her boyfriend Scott Robinson, who have welcomed their first child together! Scarlett announced the exciting news back in February, and updated fans with the news that her baby boy, Jude Xavier, had arrived. Scarlett said that she couldn’t stop crying to look at her baby son, and that their hearts and souls feel complete.