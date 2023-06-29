The Daily Lowdown: Madonna's family feared losing her following illness that left her in intensive care

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Madonna's hospitalisation, Niall Horan's reaction to Lewis Capaldi taking time out for his mentral health, James Blake's new album and more! Not only that but Kim Cattrall has revealed just what it took to say yes to the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That....

The family of Madonna admitted that they thought they might lose her after she was hospitalized for a bacterial infection at the weekend. The 64-year-old pop star was rushed to hospital where she was treated in the intensive care unit, but is expected to make a full recovery. We're wishing her a very speedy get well soon!

© Frazer Harrison Madonna was hospitalised with an infection

Niall Horan has spoken out to support his friend Lewis Capaldi after he announced that he would be pulling out of his tour. The One Direction band member is close friends with the Someone You Loved singer, and told The Sun that he was glad that he is taking the time he needs, and that so many people were behind him showing him their support at Glastonbury. During Lewis' set at the festival, he struggled to finish his performance due to Tourette syndrome, leading the crowd to finish his final song for him.

© Photo: Getty Images Niall opened up about his friend Lewis

James Blake has announced his new album, and fans can't wait! The Grammy-winning star has announced that his sixth studio album wil be called Playing Robots Into Heaven, and will be released on 8 September. He has already shared the lead single, Big Hammer, from the much-anticipated album. Are you looking forward to hearing the whole thing?!

Kim Cattrall has opened up about what it took for her to return as Samantha Jones on And Just Like That, after previously claiming that she would never return to the popular franchise. The actress revealed that HBO bosses called her to ask what it would take for her to return, and she requested bringing back her favourite costume designer, Pat Field. Kim recently had a public fallout with her co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, and will be filming her cameo appearance separately from her castmates.

© Netflix Kim Cattrall is coming back as Samantha Jones

And finally, tributes have poured in for Jason Winder, a DJ who passed away at Glastonbury festival aged 48. The festival crew member, who was described as ultra-talented, was found unresponsive in his tent. His friend described him as a natural born engager and entertainer and that he died doing what he loved surrounded by music, friends, love and laughter. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.