Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Taylor Swift who had the best reaction after she faced a technical blunder on stage while performing in Cincinnati for her Eras World Tour.

We're also discussing the heartbreaking death of Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Rihanna hitting a huge milestone and Matty Healy addressing his controversial comments on stage as The 1975 headlined Finsbury Park.

Listen to today's episode below...

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died at the age of 19. Leandro was the son of Robert De Niro's daughter Drena De Niro who confirmed her son had passed on social media. No cause of death was revealed but the 51-year-old dedicated the tribute to her beautiful sweet angel and said he had been her joy and her heart throughout his life. She finished her message by saying Leandro was so deeply loved and that she wishes love alone could have saved him. Like his grandfather, Leandro was an actor and appeared in the 2018 film A Star is Born.

© Drena De Niro on Instagram Leandro De Niro, Robert De Niro's grandson, has died aged 19

Taylor Swift has laughed off a stage malfunction she faced at her recent gig in Cincinnati. The Anti-Hero singer, who is still embarking across the States for her Eras world tour, was due to be lowered through a door on the stage after singing Reputation but, after the door malfunctioned, she ran across the stage to exit at the back in order to complete a costume change. Fans then uploaded the moment onto Tik Tok and Taylor herself commented on the video joking that she's 'still Swift' after having to dash off in a rush. Meanwhile, fans in the UK are gearing up to buy tickets to Taylor's European tour dates when they go on sale in just a couple of weeks' time.

© Taylor Hill/TAS23 Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour " at Paycor Stadium on June 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Congratulations are in order to Rihanna who has hit yet another major milestone in her hugely successful career. The singer is now the first female artist to have 10 songs reach one billion streams on Spotify, despite not releasing a record since 2016. Riri was clearly thrilled with the achievement and shared the news on Instagram calling herself 'Bad Gal Billi' before adding 'with no new album'. Fans have been awaiting updates from the singer about a new album for a while now however she's due to welcome her second child with ASAP Rocky in the coming weeks so might be waiting a little longer.

© Gilbert Flores Rihanna has hit a major streaming milestone

Matty Healy addressed his controversial comments at the 1975's headline show at Finsbury Park. The four-piece band took to the stage in London on Sunday to perform to their biggest crowd yet when Matty spoke to the crowd and admitted that there's a lot of things he has said that he would take back now if he had the chance. The singer, who previously dated Taylor Swift, came under fire when he appeared on a podcast that heard him make jokes and laugh at offensive remarks made by the hosts when discussing the rapper, Ice Spice. Matty added further that he's doing his job to make his fans feel good but that he gets things wrong. Meanwhile, elsewhere at the gig, the singer welcomed his dad, actor, and singer Tim Healy onto the stage to sing their song, All I Need To Hear.

© Marcelo Hernandez Matty Healy

And one year on from the heartbreaking death of Dame Deborah James, the charity single Tell Me It's Not True has been released. The song, which is a cover from the Willy Russell musical Blood Brothers, was recorded by the singer Natalie Rushdie and recorded at Abbey Road studios and has been released in her hono'ur. The song was also sung at her funeral in 2022 after the writer and campaigner passed away from bowel cancer aged 40. A video has also been released which shows Deborah dancing in her garden with her children, Hugo and Eloise, and her husband Sebastian. 100% of the proceeds # will go to the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.